Details from Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding to his wife Nicola have continued to reveal tensions between the two families

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz made their debut as a married couple at this year’s Met Gala following their star-studded Florida wedding last month. The event took place at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, with the theme of Gilded Glamour. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Nicola Peltz-Beckham reportedly “stormed off crying” during her wedding to Brooklyn Beckham when a tribute was paid to her new mother-in-law Victoria.

The American actress was seen “crying her eyes out” after a speech was made that was “all about” Victoria Beckham.

Tensions began to rise around the wedding after Nicola and Victoria Beckham clashed over what dress Peltz should wear to the wedding.

Petlz, 27, reportedly accused her now mother-in-law of stealing the limelight at her own wedding.

Despite Brooklyn and Nicola remaining very happy publicly, tensions have been brewing between the two families.

A source told the Daily Mail that Nicola took offence to a speech given at the wedding that was described as “gushing” and “all about” Victoria.

The speech was reportedly made by singer Marc Anthony, who is a close friend of David Beckhams, with the source saying the speech “was totally just an ode to Victoria and how awesome she is.”

A source also said that Nicola enjoys being the centre of attention and had hoped this would be the case for her wedding day, adding that she was “really p***ed off” about the speech.

The source added: “she stormed off in the middle of her wedding reception with [her sister] Brittany and her mum, and was crying her eyes out.”

Other sources suggest however that Peltz was upset during the reception after Victoria had reportedly “stolen” the first dance song.

It was said that the fashion designer has taken the first dance song for her own mother and son dance.

Marc Athony reportedly performed at the wedding and sung the newlyweds first dance song for a mother-son dance instead

It has been claimed that the dance happened just moments before Brooklyn and Nicola were set to take to the dance floor themselves.

Alledgedly the couple’s first dance song was meant to be ‘You Sang to Me’, which was released by their wedding singer Marc Anthony in 2000.