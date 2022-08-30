The Duchess of Sussex showed off her figure in a series of outfits during a photoshoot for The Cut

Meghan Markle looked regal in a black dress for The Cut’s cover shoot.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared on the cover for the September 2022 issue of the magazine in a colour block dress by Tony Burch, ahead of the second installment of her podcast.

Meghan recently launched her podcast ‘Archetypes’ on Spotify and discussed on Tuesday (August 30) episode how she started being treated like a ‘black woman’ after she began dating Prince Harry.

During the podcast she told Mariah Carey: “Because we’re light skinned, you are not treated as a black woman. You’re not treated as a white woman. You sort of fit in between.

“If there is any time where there was more focus on my race it was when I started dating my husband. Then I started to understand what it was like to be treated like a black woman because up until then I was treated as a mixed woman and things really shifted.”

Listeners have praised the episode on Twitter, with one writing: “Meghan acknowledging how colorism allowed her to be seen as "mixed," and only after she met H was she seen as a "black" woman, was really profound. Lots of takeaways in this Mariah chat. #archetypes #DontBelieveTheTypes #MeghanMarkle #MariahCarey”

Another said: “I love how Meghan speaks on colorism. And the seeds @halleberry put into her at an early age how colorism affects how you are treated as mixed vs black. Representation, it matters. #Archetypes “

The latest episode of the podcast, comes after the 41-year-old posed in a series of all black and white outfits for a regal photoshoot at her new Montecito home.

She lives with her husband Prince Harry, and their two children, Archie (three) and Lilibet (one).

Meghan was styled by stylist Jessica Willis, who paired the cover photo turtle-neck dress with emerald earrings.

The Duchess of Sussex posed for photographer Campbell Addy in various spots in the garden of her Californian mansion.

One photo saw the former actress in a silky, black halter dress by Bottega Venta, with a string of Mikimoto pearls around her neck.

Meghan is seen posing on a chair in front of a huge sprawl of floral greenery, with her hair slicked back into a bun.

In another photo, the podcast host is seen in a Chanel strapless tweed dress as she curled up on a bench.

Her Chanel dress had been paired with Sophie Buhai “Everyday Pearl” earrings to compliment the look.

In the final photo shared on Instagram by The Cut, Meghan is seen in an all white suit, oozing confidence as she poses.

The white, asymmetric suit is by Proenza Schouler and is paired with a pair of pointed white heels by Manolo Blahnik.

Meghan’s power suit is styled with Mateo “Half Moon” hoops to finish the look.

Eagle eyed fans have noticed something similar about this year’s The Cut photos compared to her previous shoot in 2016.

Fans of Markle noted that there is a very similar photo of the Duchess posed on a chair in the same pose and a similar black dress.

The cover image is also very similar to the 2016 shoot, with a striking front photo of Meghan, featuring slicked back hair and minimalistic make-up.

A Meghan Markle fan page was quick to say: "the only person Meghan the Duchess of Sussex is paralleling, is herself."