Chadwick Boseman jokes around with fans in clip shared as Black Panther stars honour anniversary of his death
Chadwick Boseman, who was best known for his role as T’Challa in Black Panther, was just 43 when he sadly died
Black Panther co-stars have honoured the late Chadwick Boseman on the second anniversary of his death.
Boseman lost his battle with colon cancer on 28 August 2020 - at age 43.
He was famously known for his role as T’Challa in Black Panther and the Marvel Universe.
Lupita Nyong’o, who was also in Black Panther, posted a video to Instagram of the actor giving his autograph to fans.
Posting the video on the two year anniversary of his death, she wrote: “Kept it real, kept it kind”.
Over 155,000 people liked the clip, which recieved a flood of comments.
Fellow Black Panther cast mates Winston Duke and Letitia Wright were among those to honour the actor.
Winston posted the same video to his Instagram, with the caption: “This video really captures Chadwick perfectly…he was an incredibly generous and loving human being.
“Always ready to give to the fans because he understood what his works meant to people .. what his own personal mission was in life… thank you brother; you are missed.”
He thanked Lupita for posting the video.
Boseman was also known for his roles in Marshall (2107), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), 21 Bridges (2019) and Avengers: End Game (2019).
Disney’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is set to be released in November this year - however Chadwick Boseman’s character, T’Challa, has not been recast.
Lupita Nyong’o told The Hollywood Reporter, that making the sequel without the actor was “very therapeutic”, while adding that she’s “proud” they were able to make the film despite the odds.
Nyong’o said: “It’s been a doozy of a few years for everybody.
“For us as a cast, having lost our king, Chadwick Boseman, that was a lot to process, and in many ways, we’re still processing it. When you lose someone, I don’t know when you stop missing them. And of course, we felt it so much, making this film without him.”