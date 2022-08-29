Chadwick Boseman, who was best known for his role as T’Challa in Black Panther, was just 43 when he sadly died

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Black Panther co-stars have honoured the late Chadwick Boseman on the second anniversary of his death.

Boseman lost his battle with colon cancer on 28 August 2020 - at age 43.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was famously known for his role as T’Challa in Black Panther and the Marvel Universe.

Lupita Nyong’o, who was also in Black Panther, posted a video to Instagram of the actor giving his autograph to fans.

Actor Chadwick Boseman passed away from Colon cancer before the release of his final movie, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Picture: Getty Images)

Posting the video on the two year anniversary of his death, she wrote: “Kept it real, kept it kind”.

Over 155,000 people liked the clip, which recieved a flood of comments.

Fellow Black Panther cast mates Winston Duke and Letitia Wright were among those to honour the actor.

Winston posted the same video to his Instagram, with the caption: “This video really captures Chadwick perfectly…he was an incredibly generous and loving human being.

“Always ready to give to the fans because he understood what his works meant to people .. what his own personal mission was in life… thank you brother; you are missed.”

He thanked Lupita for posting the video.

Boseman was also known for his roles in Marshall (2107), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), 21 Bridges (2019) and Avengers: End Game (2019).

Disney’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is set to be released in November this year - however Chadwick Boseman’s character, T’Challa, has not been recast.

Lupita Nyong’o told The Hollywood Reporter, that making the sequel without the actor was “very therapeutic”, while adding that she’s “proud” they were able to make the film despite the odds.

Nyong’o said: “It’s been a doozy of a few years for everybody.