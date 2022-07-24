Director Ryan Coogler dedicated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to the late Chadwick Boseman, stating ‘We put our love for Chadwick into this film’

Marvel debuted the trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on their “mega-panel” at San Diego Comic Con on 23 July.

Describing the second edition in the Black Panther series, Director Ryan Coogler dedictaed it to Chadwick Boseman, stating: “We put our love for Chadwick into this film.”

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trailer features emotional scenes of Queen Ramonda, played by Angela Bassett, and her family coming to terms with the loss of King T’Challa, played by Boseman.

The actor died in 2020 following a private battle with cancer.

In an honour to his legacgy Marvel decided not to recast his role.

Here’s everything you need to know about Black Panther 2.

When is Black Panther 2 being released in the UK?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released in the UK on 11 November, 2022.

Is there a trailer for Black Panther 2?

Marvel debuted the trailer at their “mega-panel” at San Diego Comic Con.

The action-packed trailer shows the Wakandans deal with the aftermath of the death of T’Challa, played by Boseman.

With a cover of Bob Marley’s No Woman, No Cry the emotional footage shows the strive to embrace the next chapter.

Dedicated to Boseman, Director Ryan Coogler said: “We put our love for Chadwick into this film.”

You can watch the trailer below.

Who stars in Black Panther 2?

There will be familiar faces returning for the second instalement in the Black Panther series.

Actors Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba and Winston Duke present “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” during San Diego Comic Con (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

Marvel confirmed that they would not recast the role of Boseman’s T’Challa in order to honour his legacy.

Marvel’s Victoria Alonso said: “There’s only one Chadwick and he’s not with us.”

“Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to history and what we do to honour this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really.”

Kevin Feige added: “Wakanda is a place to further explore with characters and different subcultures. This was always and initially the primary focus of the next story. We’re not going to have a CG Chadwick and we’re not recasting T’Challa.”

Fans will be disappointed to hear that Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya will not be reprising his role as W’Kabi due to scheduling conflicts with his Jordan Peele sci-fi thriller Nope.

Here is the full cast lineup for Black Panther 2:

Letitia Wright: Shuri

Lupita Nyong’o: Nakia

Danai Gurira: Okoye

Angela Bassett: Ramonda

Winston Duke: M’Baku

Martin Freeman: Everett K. Ross

Dominique Thorne: Riri Williams

Florence Kasumba as Ayo

Tenoch Huerta: Namour

What did the cast say about Chadwick Boseman?

The cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever paid tribute to Boseman at San Diego Comic Con.

Talking about Boseman’s “passion and genius” Coogler said they had “put our love for Chadwick into this film”.

Sharing the trailer, he recalled Boseman at a previous Comic Con reflecting: “Chadwick had these huge hands and he was just squeezing down on my shoulders. I felt his hand the rest of the day.

“I promise you, I can feel his hand on me right now.”

He added: “Chad’s passion and genius and his culture and the impact he made on this industry will be felt forever.

“We put our love for Chadwick into this film.

“We also put our passion. This film has a ton of action and humour. It’s also a roller coaster of a movie.

“It goes to new places in Wakanda that we’ve never been before but other corners of the MCU.”

Boseman’s co-star Letitia Wright who plays Shuri added: “It’s a blessing, we’ve grown so much.