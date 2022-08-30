The reality television star announced her baby news on ITV’s Loose Women

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amy Hart revealed her baby news on Loose Women on Monday (@amyhartxo - Instagram)

Love Island’s Amy Hart has revealed that she’s expecting her first baby with boyfriend Sam Rason.

The reality television star shared the news on ITV’s Loose Women, just months after appearing on the show to explain why she decided to freeze her eggs.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old told the panel that she’d already shared so much of her fertility journey on the show that it was “the only place to announce I’m pregnant.”

Amy then took to Instagram to share photos of her baby scan with a snap from her 30th birthday.

Amy and her boyfriend Sam Rason shared their exctiement over finding out they were expecting (@amyhartxo - Instagram)

The reality star previously appeared on Loose Women to discuss her ‘fertility MOT’, that saw her then undergo three rounds of egg freezing.

Amy had two successful rounds of freezing her eggs that resulted in 12 eggs being frozen for the cost of £12,000.

When discussing the egg retrieval, Amy said: “I might need them in the future. It was never about not being able to get pregnant, it was more about the longevity of my egg reserve…

“If I don’t need them, then I’ll donate them.”

Amy Hart had an Abba themed 30th birthday party last month and used these photos to share the news with her family (@amyhartxo - Instagram)

Despite her fertility concerns, Amy was able to conceive naturally and her pregnancy came as a surprise.

The reality star said that she had not planned to start trying for a baby until next year and celebrated her 30th birthday completely sober.

Amy is between 13 and 14 weeks pregnant and does not plan to find out the gender of the baby.

Amy said: “I do surprises for everyone else, and I ruin every surprise for me. So I’m not ruining the surprise, I’m not finding out.”

She added that she would like a homebirth, despite her boyfriend Sam seeming a little more hesitant.

Sam Rason said: “Well I think it could be a more relaxing experience, but yeah, you just think the hospital is not too far away if we need it.”

Amy Hart appeared on the 2019 series of Love Island and has shared her experiences as she planned to get pregnant on her own (@amyhartxo - Instagram)

Amy Hart explained that she will not be having a baby shower as she doesn’t “love them” and wants to remain sensitive to any of her loved ones who are struggling to conceive.

Amy took to Instagram stories on Monday (August 29) night to discuss the ongoing issues with her health.

She revealed that she was told by a medical professional to “not get pregnant until I’ve taken these cells out” because of her HPV.

The reality television star shared that she didn’t know at the time that she was already pregnant and is now under a consultant to be monitored more closely throughout her pregnancy.

Amy shared that they’re going to try and not take the HPV cells off of her cervix while she’s pregnant as this can cause miscarriage or early labour.