Caroline Watt has reportedly been offered £300,000 for her “explosive and potentially very damaging” version of the Wagatha Christie case

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebekah Vardy’s agent Caroline Watt could speak candidly about the Wagatha Christie case in a documentary after being offered £300,000.

Streaming giants are hoping to make a one-off documentary about the long battle between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discovery, Netflix and Apple have approached Caroline in the hopes that she’ll speak about her version of events, while offering the former air hostess £300,000.

Caroline was placed right in the centre of the court case, after Rebekah blamed her for selling the stories about Coleen.

Rebekah Vardy and Jamie Vardy leave the Royal Courts of Justice, Strand on May 17, 2022 in London. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Caroline did not give evidence at the trial, which saw Rebekah lose the legal battle, after a psychiatrist ruled she was unfit to appear.

A source told The Sun that the agent’s “mental health was hit hard by the stress of the court case”.

They said: “Caroline was at the very heart of this case. Anything she says would be explosive and potentially very damaging for both Becky and Coleen.

“Caroline’s mental health was hit hard by the stress of the court case. She never courted fame and was behind the scenes for a reason. To find herself at the centre of the case, the subject of ridicule and criticism, was extremely difficult to take.

“She knows what really ­happened and is mulling over the various approaches. This could provide her with the opportunity to set the record straight once and for all.”

Coleen Rooney and Wayne Rooney leave the High Court in central London on May 12, 2022. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

An insider also revealed that Caroline’s family and friends have advised her against giving an interview, as she is still unwell.

Another source insists that Rebekah believes Caroline would “never hurt her” and still has “a lot of respect for her”.

Rebekah has also been approached by TV companies, after Coleen signed a multi ­million-pound deal with Disney+ to release a three-part series.