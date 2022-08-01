It has been reported that Jodie Comer could play Coleen Rooney in a new Channel 4 drama series based on the explosive Wagatha Christie trial.

Channel 4 has commissioned a TV drama retelling the Wagatha Christie saga, which captured the attention of many over the past three years.

Jodie Comer has denied that she has been tipped to play Coleen Rooney, alongside Emerald Fennell, 36, as Rebekah Vardy in “Vardy vs Rooney: A Courtroom Drama”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footballers wives Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy have been entangled in a defamation lawsuit which came to an end just last week, when a judge found Vardy to be at fault.

Vardy has been found guilty of leaking her ex-friends information to The Sun newspaper - something Coleen found out by intentionally setting a trap for the spy on Instagram.

The term Wagatha Christie came from Coleen’s skillful plan to reveal which one of her close friends was betraying her with the use of fake tips on social media.

Jodie has been tipped to play Coleen in the new show.

The TV show has not yet been cast, but a source told The Sun: “The creative teams are determined to sign up major league actors.

“Jodie and Emerald have the gravity to pull off performances and two string women locking horns in court.

“This is a race to deliver a serious depiction of the chain of events that saw the Wagatha case end up in court.”

The new TV show will include court transcripts that were not available to the public at the time of the trial.

There is not yet a release date for the show.

Jodie Comer

Actress

Jodie Comer, winner of the Leading Actress Award in the press room at the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 08, 2022

The English actress is best known for her starring role in Killing Eve in which she plays serial killer Villanelle.

Jodie began acting in 2008 and has been in TV shows such as My Mad Fat Diary, Thirteen and Doctor Foster.

She won a British Academy Television Award for Best Actress and a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Killing Eve.

Jodie was born on 11 March 1993 in Liverpool

She began acting in 2008 - her first role was in The Royal Today

In 2019 she was included in the Forbes 30 under 30 annual list

Jodie has appeared in a few films including Free Guy, The Last Duel and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Her next upcoming project is Big Swiss - a TV show with an unknown release date

Jodie recently made a splash in the theatre community when she got the role of Tessa in Prima Facie

Despite her fame and fortune she still lives with her parents in their family home in Liverpool

Jodie has an estimated net worth of £4.5 million

What has Jodie said about Killing Eve?

Jodie told the BBC : “The response was enormous - there were some incredible Villanelle Halloween costumes and fan art.

“I’ve never been part of a show that’s had such an amazing reaction so it’s been lovely.”

Connections

Sandra Oh

Sandra and Jodie star in Killing Eve.

Sandra plays Eve Polastri in Killing Eve - an intelligence investigator tasked with bringing Villanelle down.

Sandra is best known for her role as Christina in Grey’s Anatomy - an American TV show which has been on the air for 16 years.

Fiona Shaw

Fiona plays Carolyn Martens in Killing Eve - an MI6 operative from Russia who helps Eve in her quest to capture Villanelle.

Fiona is well known for her role as Petunia Dursley in the Harry Potter film series.

Sharon Rooney

Sharon plays Rachel in the TV show My Mad Fat Diary in which Jodie played her best friend Chloe.

The Scottish actress has appeared in The Control Room, Two Doors Down and Brief Encounters.

James Burke

It is not known how long exactly Jodie has dated James but he was first spotted with the actress in 2020.

James is an American lacrosse player who has a low profile on social media.

It is thought that she met him whilst she was filming Free Guy in Boston.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Both Jodie and Katrina attended St Julie’s in their youth - a Catholic girl’s school in Liverpool.

Katarina is an Olympic Gold Medal winner and broke the British record in the Heptathlon in 2019.

She also holds the British high jump record with 1.98m outdoors and 1.97m indoors.

Charlie Comer

Jodie’s brother Charlie is 27-years-old and also lives in Liverpool.