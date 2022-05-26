The Prince’s Trust Awards, which celebrates young people overcoming adversity, are available to watch for the first time on ITV

The Prince’s Trust celebrated its 18th Awards this week, paying tribute to the achievements of the young people supported by the charity.

The event, which was hosted by Ant and Dec, is set to broadcast for the first time on ITV on 26 May.

The Founder and President of The Prince’s Trust, HRH The Prince of Wales, was in attendance among a line-up of celebrities at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane where the Awards took place.

What is The Prince’s Trust and what are the Awards?

The Prince’s Trust is a charity set up by Prince Charles in 1976 to help transform young people’s lives through finding their confidence and the required tools to start careers as well as building sustainable communities worldwide.

It supports 11 to 30-year-olds who are unemployed, those who struggle at school and are at risk of exclusion.

Prince Charles arriving at The Prince’s Trust Awards (Pic:Getty)

Now entering its fifth decade, the Trust has helped more than one million young people to date and continues to help more each day by working with delivery partners who provide courses, grants and mentoring opportunities.

The annual Awards ceremony recognises the bravery, determination and resilience that the people show both in the UK and internationally.

Viewers and the audience will get to see the young people’s stories who are supported by The Prince’s Trust, and get to hear first-hand from the individuals who have overcome barriers.

Who attended the Awards ceremony and who won?

The Awards ceremony is sponsored by TK Maxx and Homesense who have been partners of The Prince’s Trust since 2013, providing young people the chance to Get Into Retail with their programme.

Amid the TV and sporting royalty on the Awards red carpet were Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynover and Jonathon Bailey, Kate Garraway and Nicola Adams, as well as Amal Cooney who attended the ceremony to present her Women’s Empowerment Award, sponsored by Charlotte Tilbury.

Some of the Award winners included a mother who overcame her experience of domestic violence to secure a job in the ambulance service and a young woman who was helped by the Trust to get through her addiction issues.

What did the organisers and hosts have to say?

The Prince’s Trust Group chief executive Martina Milburn was thrilled to share the young people’s stories this year.

“Since 1976, The Prince’s Trust has championed the immense potential of young people and supported them to gain the skills and confidence they need to succeed,” said Martina.

“It is with great pleasure and pride that this year, for the first time, we are able to broadcast The Awards on ITV - ITV is the perfect partner to tell the incredible stories of the young people we support and to bring the Awards show to a new audience.”

Ant and Dec hosted The Awards and presented Charlotte Wookey the Breakthrough prize (Pic:Getty)

Britain’s Got Talent’s Ant McPartlin and Dec Donelly hosted the Awards for the 10th time.

Ant said: “It’s an absolute privilege to be involved with The Prince’s Trust Awards again this year…It is always so inspirational to hear from these young people who through pure determination and against all odds have come out fighting and achieved so much.”

While Dec added: “We’re honoured to play a part in the amazing work of The Prince’s Trust. The young people celebrated have shown real strength, commitment and dedication and are proof that the support offered by The Trust really is life-changing.”

How can I watch them?

The Prince’s Trust Awards was held on Tuesday 24 May in London, but UK households will be able to watch the ceremony two days later.