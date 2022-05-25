Buckingham Palace staff members were shocked to learn which football teams the Queen supports

The members of the Royal family have often been linked to a number of football teams, but have never outwardly declared which one they support.

As Manchester City claimed the Premier League title for a sixth year, and with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee around the corner, here is everything we know about which teams the family cheer for.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who does Queen Elizabeth support?

There has been some debate as to who Queen Elizabeth supports when it comes to the beautiful game. Some sources have claimed that our monarch, who celebrated her 96th birthday this year, has backed West Ham United since as far back as the 1960s.

Her Majesty apparently revealed her love for the Hammers when overhearing a staff member say he is a Millwall fan.:

“The Queen has never wanted people to know who she supports because she wants to be seen as neutral,” a Windsor Castle source told the Daily Mirror in 2009.

Queen Elizabeth at the recent Chelsea Flower Show (Pic: Getty)

“[The Buckingham Palace staff] were all quite shocked - - after all, she’s not exactly your typical West Ham fan.”

According to the Daily Mirror, the Queen’s love dates back to former West Ham manager Ron Greenwood, who led the club to victory in the FA Cup and European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1964-65 respectively.

However, Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas previously claimed Her Majesty told him she was an Arsenal supporter much like her late mother.

Arsenal players were invited to a reception at Buckingham Palace in 2007 after the Queen could not attend the opening of their new Emirates Stadium.

Fabregas said: “It seems the Queen follows football and she told us she was an Arsenal fan. She appeared to definitely know who I was and we exchanged a few special words.”

Which team does Prince Charles back?

When doing some charity work in the area in 2012, it was announced that Prince Charles was a Burnley fan.

Following the information, The Prince of Wales was given a VIP season ticket from Burnley.

When asked why he backed the team, he said: “Burnley has been through some very challenging times and I’m trying to find ways to regenerate and raise aspirations and self-esteem in that part of the world.”

Are the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Aston Villa fans?

Prince William is known to be the most active Royal in the footballing world - he became president of the FA in 2006, opened the St George’s Park national football centre, which has links to the England national football team, and organised a football match in the Buckingham Palace grounds to celebrate grassroots football.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leaving after attending the official opening of the Glade of Light Memorial, commemorating the victims of the 22nd May 2017 terrorist attack at Manchester Arena. Picture date: Tuesday May 10, 2022. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Prince William is an avid Aston Villa fan ever since he visited the Birmingham stadium as a child and has regularly attended games in addition to FA Cup finals.

While the Duchess of Cambridge is thought to support the side managed by Steven Gerrard too, it was revealed from a charity event in 2015 that Kate follows Chelsea.

One of the children at the engagement said: “We high-fived because she supports Chelsea and I support Chelsea.”

Which football club does Prince Harry have allegiance to?

Similar to his grandmother, Prince Harry has tried to keep quiet about which football teams he supports, seen often at England games or cup finals.

Some of the teams hinted at include Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea.

When in New Zealand doing charity work at the government house, the Prince was heard saying that “most of the Royal family are Arsenal fans.”