The two sides will face each other on Saturday night as they bid to become Champions of Europe.

The culmination of one of the most memorable Champions League seasons will arrive on Saturday night when Liverpool meet Spanish giants Real Madrid at the Stade de France.

The two sides have a long and proud history in the competition and it is just four years since their last final meeting as a Karim Benzema strike and a Gareth Bale brace gave Real a 3-1 win in Kyiv.

That helped gain revenge for a 1-0 defeat inflicted on them by Liverpool in the 1981 European Cup Final as a late goal from Alan Kennedy helped the Reds continued English football’s dominance of the competition at that time.

Some of world football’s biggest names will be on show on Saturday night in what is an eagerly anticipated contest.

Ahead of the game, NationalWorld utilises the WhoScored Champions League ranking points to assess which Liverpool and Real Madrid players would make it into a combined XI.

1. GK: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) - 7.08 Photo: Getty Images

2. RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) - 7.22 Photo: Getty Images

3. CB: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) - 7.21 Photo: Getty Images

4. CB: Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool) - 7.17 Photo: Getty Images