Channel 4 has commisioned a two-part drama series about the Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy trial

Channel 4 has announced that the Wagatha Christie saga, which gripped the nation for the past three years is being made into a TV drama series.

Footballers wives Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy have been entangled in a defamation lawsuit sparked by an online sleuthing debacle over leaked stories and friendship breakdowns since 2019.

Rooney openly accused Vardy of being a spy after she created a restricted access Instagram to find out which one of her friends was betraying her secrets to the media - in particular The Sun.

The term ‘Wagatha Christie’ was coined as the drama came to light and Rooney released Vardy’s deception on Instagram.

Coleen Rooney and Wayne Rooney leave the Royal Courts of Justice, Strand on May 17, 2020.

The phrase likining Rooney to detective Agatha Christie trended on social media for days after the revelation.

Vardy denied the allegations and claimed that her social media had been hacked.

This led to Vardy suing Rooney for defamation due to the negative impact Rooney’s public allegations had made on her life.

It was announced on Friday 29 July that Coleen won the case after a judge at High Court ruled the accusations against Vardy to be true.

Rebekah Vardy arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice on May 19, 2022 in London.

Sam Kimberley is author of WAG WARs: The First History of Footballers’ Wives.

Commenting on the ruling, Sam said: “The eye-watering cost of suing over Rooney’s tweet has set Vardy back £3million. It shows a high tide in Waggery.

“Before they waged a war of fashion brands and midriffs, but it is a sign of football coming of age that Wags now wage a war of words and daggers are drawn in court.

“We will unlikely ever go back to how it was.

“It is hard to see how any wag can top this, if they ever wanted to.

“The new Wags seem a lot more serious than their predecessors. It is a worthy end of an era.”

Coleen Rooney arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice, Strand on May 13, 2022.

Vardy vs. Rooney; A Courtroom Drama has been commissioned by Channel 4, but there is not yet an official release date.

The two part series will have a cast of actors to play the footballer’s wives and their spouses.

It will include court transcripts that were not available to the public at the time of the trial and will reportedly focus on the relationship between celebrities and the media.

Coleen Rooney

TV personality

Coleen Rooney arrives with husband Wayne Rooney at Royal Courts of Justice, Strand on May 12, 2022.

Coleen is best known for being married to her famous footballer husband Wayne Rooney.

Coleen and Wayne were childhood sweethearts they began dating when they were just 16-years-old.

The duo got married in Italy in 2008 and are still happily together living in a £4 million pound mansion in Cheshire.

Coleen Mary Rooney is 36-years-old and was born in Liverpool

She attended St John Bosco Arts College

Coleen had a brief career within magazines - she wrote a column for Closer and OK! Magazine

She then moved into television and had her own tv show Coleen’s Real Women

Coleen published an autobiography Welcome to My World in 2007, Coleen’s Real Style in 2008 and a four book series called Coleen Style Queen between 2008 and 2010

She has four sons - Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass

Coleen has a reported net worth of £14 million

In the recently released documentary Rooney, Coleen spoke about the issues she had faced in the light of her husband’s scandal.

She said: “I knew groups that Wanye was hanging around with that weren’t good for him.

“I didn’t want him to stop being friends with them but I didn’t want him to go out with them because they got in bad situations.

“Alcohol is a lot to blame and still is, up to this day with things that has happened recently. It’s not a good thing for Wayne to be unsupervised.”

Rebecca Vardy

Media personality

Rebekah Vardy arrives at Royal Courts of Justice, Strand on May 13, 2022.

The 40-year-old, from Norwich, tied the knot with Jamie Vardy in 2016, having previously been married to Steve Clarke until 2006 and Mark Godden until 2003.

She has had guest appearances on ITV’s Loose Women in addition to being a contestant on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

Rebecca Vardy was close friends with Coleen Rooney, before being accused of leaking personal information to The Sun newspaper.

She denied the allegations and sued Coleen.

Rebekah Vardy, wife of England and Leicester City footballer Jamie Vardy, arrives to the High Court in central London.

Connections

Wayne Rooney

Coleen met Wayne when they were children - they began dating when they were 16-years-old.

Wayne is 36-years-old and is famous for being a former football player.

He now works in the football management world - he is currently managing D.C. United.

Wayne Rooney and Coleen Rooney depart the Royal Courts of Justice, Strand on May 10, 2022.

Jamie Vardy

The 35-year-old footballer is regarded as one of the world’s best strikers, having played for the England team and Premier League club Leicester City.

Jamie married Rebekah in 2016 after meeting two years earlier.

The couple are parents to Olivia Grace, Sofia and Finley.