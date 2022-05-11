An interview Rebekah Vardy gave News of the World in 2004 was brought up in the ongoing Wagatha Christie libel trial

Appearing in court for the Wagatha Christie libel trial , Rebekah Vardy said that she deeply regrets making negative remarks about Peter Andre in an interview with News Of The World.

The trial has seen Vardy, wife of footballer Jamie Vardy , take Coleen Rooney , wife of former footballer Wayne Rooney , to the Royal Courts of Justice after Rooney accused Vardy of leaking information about her private life to the Sun in a viral social media post from 2019.

Vardy has denied leaking stories about Rooney to the media.

This is what you need to know.

What did Rebeka Vardy say about Peter Andre?

In 2004, Vardy gave an interview to the News of the World about an alleged one night stand with Andre.

The headline of the interview read: “Peter’s hung like a small chipolata, shaved, slobbery, lasts five minutes.”

Rebekah Vardy arrives at the Royal Courts Of Justice, London, as the high-profile libel battle between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney enters its second day (Photo: PA)

In the interview, Vardy said that Andre lasted “just five minutes of sex” and said that he had “the smallest trouser equipment I’ve ever seen”, likening his penis to a “miniature chipolata”.

Why was it brought up in court?

Vardy was questioned by Rooney’s barrister David Sherborne in court, in which she repeatedly denied leaking information about Roney to newspapers.

Under questioning from Sherborne, Vardy agreed with his proposition that it was “wrong” and “upsetting” for someone to secretly pass on another person’s information that they didn’t want shared.

Sherborne asked if Vardy respected people’s privacy, to which she replied: “Yes, I do.”

Members of the press photograph and film Rebekah Vardy leaving the Royal Courts of Justice, Strand on May 10, 2022 in London, England (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

It was then that Sherborne turned questioning towards Vardy’s 2004 interview about Andre.

He said that the New of the World was the “highest circulating newspaper at the time”, read by some four million people, and asked Vardy whether it was “respectful” of Andre’s “right not to share this information” about their sexual enouncter with a newspaper.

Vardy replied: “I was forced into a situation by my ex-husband to do this. It is something that I deeply regret… It is not nice to read and I understand why this is being used and to me this is mudslinging and I was also threatened with mudslinging by Mrs Rooney’s team.”

Wayne Rooney and Coleen Rooney depart the Royal Courts of Justice, Strand on May 10, 2022 in London, England (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

When Sherborne repeated his question, Vardy said that the “circumstances around it were completely different”. She later said that she did not ask Andre’s permission to hold the interview, nor did she warn him in advance that it was going to happen.

Sherborne asked: “Did you feel particularly strongly about the size of his manhood that it should be made public?”

Vardy replied: “It was something that I was forced to say.”

How did Peter Andre respond?

According to reports, Andre took to social media to address the situation, posting on his Instagram account.

He said: “Do you know how hard it is to keep biting my lip on situations?

“But the way I look at it, most people saw in the jungle how an acorn turned into an oak so I think I’m ok.”

Peter Andre attends Pride Of Britain Awards 2019 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 28, 2019 in London, England (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Andre is referring to his stint on season three of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2004, alongside future ex-wife Katie Price .

He added: “At least she has now admitted it wasn’t true and was forced to say it.”