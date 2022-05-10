The Wagatha Christie libel trial between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney could see each side incurring massive legal costs

The libel battle between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney has begun - and the high profile case has cost both women hundreds of thousands of pounds so far.

In a viral social media post in October 2019, Mrs Rooney, 36, said she had carried out a “sting operation” and accused Mrs Vardy, 40, of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press.

Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, denies leaking stories to the media and is suing her fellow footballer’s wife for libel, while Mrs Rooney is defending the claim on the basis her post was “substantially true”.

The civil case is now underway, and the legal fees incurred by the pair in the case could end up outweighing the costs of any damages.

But how much could they end up paying out, what is the case about and what’s been said so far? Here’s what you need to know.

What is the case about?

The wife of former England star Wayne Rooney was dubbed “Wagatha Christie” when she publicly claimed an account behind three fake stories she had posted on her personal Instagram account with The Sun newspaper was Mrs Vardy’s.

Both women arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Tuesday for the first day of a seven-day trial of the legal action, with Mrs Vardy attending flanked by security while Mrs Rooney arrived with her husband also 36, who also played for Everton and Manchester United and now manages Derby County.

How much could the legal fees cost?

The court heard that both women have spent “hundreds of thousands of pounds” on the case so far.

And the total costs of the case expected to be at least £2 million.

The fake stories Mrs Rooney planted on her Instagram during the sting operation featured her travelling to Mexico for a “gender selection” procedure, her planning to return to TV, and the basement flooding at her home.

It is expected that both Mr and Mrs Rooney will provide evidence, as well as Mr Rooney’s cousin and Mrs Rooney’s brother.

Who has given evidence so far?

Going into the witness box shortly before 4pm on Tuesday, Mrs Vardy repeatedly denied leaking information to newspapers, telling the court: “I have been called a leaker and it’s not nice.”

Mr Rooney’s barrister David Sherborne claimed there were “only two real suspects” over the leaking of Coleen Rooney’s private information, Rebekah Vardy and her agent Caroline Watt. He said there were some “hopeless, speculative theories” that a hacker was involved, but the barrister dismissed these as “wild speculation” with no evidence to support them.

Mr Sherborne added: “It comes back to the two suspects, Caroline Watt and Mrs Vardy herself. We say they were both in it together”.

Under questioning, Rebekah Vardy confirmed that she did not tell Coleen Rooney that her agent Caroline Watt had access to her private Instagram account.

Mr Sherborne asked her: “You agree with me that if Ms Watt was looking at people’s private Instagram accounts through the use of your account that you’ve given her, that would be wrong, wouldn’t it?”

“Yes,” Mrs Vardy replied, later adding: “I didn’t know that’s what was happening.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Mrs Vardy’s barrister Hugh Tomlinson QC said she had to bring the libel claim to “vindicate her reputation”.

He said in written submissions: “The allegation in the post was and remains false: Mrs Vardy had not leaked information about Mrs Rooney or her friends and family to The Sun newspaper from her private Instagram account.

“Mrs Rooney did not have the ‘irrefutable’ evidence that she claimed to have had: her so-called ‘careful investigation’ was nothing of the sort.

“If anyone had been leaking information from Mrs Rooney’s private Instagram this was not done with Mrs Vardy’s knowledge or approval.”

The barrister also said that Mrs Rooney’s alleged investigation into the leaks “was in fact a pre-determined blinkered operation with the aim of ‘outing’ Mrs Vardy”.

What did Mrs Rooney’s barrister say?

Summing up Mrs Rooney’s case, Mr Sherborne said it was “a detective story”.

“Like any good detective story, you never find a person standing over the body with a smoking gun,” he said, arguing there was “inference”.

He told Mrs Justice Steyn: “You do not have to be convinced beyond reasonable doubt, you just have to conclude that it is more likely than not that Mrs Vardy was responsible, either directly or through Ms (Caroline – Mrs Vardy’s friend and agent) Watt.”

David Sherborne described what he called a series of “most improbable events” that had affected the disclosure of evidence in the case from Rebekah Vardy and those around her.

This included Caroline Watt’s “poor unfortunate phone” falling into the North Sea “within days” of the court ordering that, even though she was not a party to proceedings, it should be searched for disclosure.