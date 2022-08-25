The television personality is set to host a new ITV investigation show covering “controversial topics”

Laura Whitmore is set to host new ITV show ‘Laura Whitmore Investigates’, after her shocking departure from Love Island.

Fans were taken by surprise on Monday, when the presenter announced her plans to step away from Love Island after hosting the show for the past three seasons.

Whitmore took over presenting the show in 2020 after the tragic death of previous host Caroline Flack.

The Irish presenter announced that she was stepping down from the show so that she could focus on “new projects”.

Laura Whitmore is returning to the Love Island villa for some Casa Amor mayhem (ITV2)

It has since emerged that Laura Whitmore will host her own ITV show ‘Laura Whitmore Investigates’, which is set to take on a “series of controversial topics”.

A description of the new show reads: "Laura Whitmore takes on a series of controversial issues in immersive, investigative films for ITVX, which will see her using her journalism skills to reveal new insights on each subject.

"In this brand new series for ITVX, viewers will see a new side of Laura as she travels within the UK and further afield to delve into subjects that fascinate her and have an impact on our lives."

Laura commented on her new job role, saying: “It’s a dream come true to have this platform and work with a brilliant team at ITV through this series of investigative films.

"Getting back to my journalistic roots, I hope we can shine a light on some really important topics and issues, and delve into a variety of serious and interesting real-life subjects.”

ITV said that it would continue to work with Laura Whitmore on other projects, stating that they were “grateful” for her work on the dating programme since Caroline Flack’s death.

On Monday, Whitmore took to Instagram to tell fans: "Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island.

“There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

"I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series.