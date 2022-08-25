Gabbie Hanna has over 7.5 million followers on TikTok and 74.1 million likes on the platform

Fans of social media star Gabbie Hanna are growing concerned after she posted over 100 videos in less than a day on TikTok.

The influencer posted video after video talking about a variety of topics including religion, the universe and death, with Hanna becoming more and more incoherent.

Followers have grown increasingly worried, especially with the star admitting she had let a stranger into her house and shared with fans that her home had been “broken into”.

Here’s everything you need to know about who Gabbie Hanna is and what she has said in her videos.

Who is Gabbie Hanna?

Hanna is an American influencer and singer-songwriter who rose to fame on Vine and YouTube.

The 31-year-old is known for sharing videos about her daily life and promoting her music.

The singer released her debut single “Out Loud” in 2017 and her first album “Trauma Queen” which was released on 22 July of this year.

In the past Hanna has worked in marketing and for the online publication Buzzfeed.

She has also written two books, “Adultolescience” which was released in 2017 and Dandelion in 2020.

Hanna has previously told fans that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, which according to the NHS is: “a mental health condition that affects your moods, which can swing from 1 extreme to another.”

Why has she worried fans?

Hanna has caused concern for her well-being after posting over 100 videos to TikTok in less than 24 hours.

The posts started on 23 August when she posted a video claiming that she was going to save the world.

At one point she confirms that the police have conducted a welfare check and in further videos she lets her followers know she has let a stranger named Nick into her home.

In the last video that Hanna posted on TikTok she shares that her home has been broken into.

What did she say in her videos?

The videos make for uncomfortable viewing, with fans appealing to Hanna in the comments to get help.

At the time of writing, the last video Hanna posted, which has 13.4 million views, sees her looking into a mirror telling her fans that someone has just broken into her home and asking them for prayers.

In another video Hanna explains to her fans that she has been visited by the police who completed a wellness check after a neighbour who heard her screaming in her backyard alerted the authorities.

Hanna told her followers that she was “screaming encouragement at you”.

Adding: “Yes, literally. They left me a card. Did not, did, d-i-d, not meet the criteria for hold. Will contact PR with update”.

Although Hanna has reassured fans throughout her videos that she is okay, the clips are tough to watch.

In one of her videos, which has been viewed 1.5 million times she films herself screaming “HELP ME” and “WAKE THE F**K UP.”

In another video Hanna films herself shouting: “God I wish I could sleep, I can’t wait to sleep God please let me sleep. But I can’t today cuz there’s babies dying on the f***ing street.”

At one point Hanna reveals to her followers that she has let a stranger called Nick into her house who then goes on to feature in some of her videos.

Nick then shared live videos on his TikTok account of being in Hanna’s home.

The last time we see Nick is when Hanna screams at him to leave telling her to “Get the F**k out of my house now”.

How have fans reacted?

Followers and those who have watched the videos have become increasingly worried for the influencer, taking to Twitter to share their concerns.

One Twitter user @TLOZ_Triforce17 said: “I am genuinely concerned about Gabbie Hanna right now. Fan or not, she’s clearly not ok. This type of shit cannot be faked because you can tell if it’s faked. She’s experiencing a serious mental break and she needs help. Mental health is important, and she’s clearly in crisis.”

Another user @gothspiderbitch, who had spoken out against the influencer in the past, expressed their concern.

“I’ve spoken out against Gabbie Hanna a lot in the past but whatever she’s going through right now is terrifying. I had a very mild psychological break and I’m still picking up pieces a year later. I hope she has loved ones who can step in and get her help before things escalate.”

People on Twitter also called out the stranger Nick for visiting Hanna’s home.

One user @irlcait said: “soooo no one is gonna talk about the random man gabbie hanna invited into her house while shes in the middle of what appears to be a severe manic episode?? and hes just posting tik toks from literally inside her home??”

