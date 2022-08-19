Love Island winner Kem Cetinay was unharmed and was assisting police as a witness in the aftermath of the crash, his agent has said.

A motorcycle rider died after a “head-on collision” with a Love Island star’s car, an inquest has heard.

The inquest into his death was opened by senior coroner Graeme Irvine at East London Coroner’s Court on Friday.

Mr Irvine said the court had not been given details of the driver of the other vehicle and that a suspect had been identified in the police investigation into the incident.

The crash is said to have taken place at 11.27am on August 4 in Shepherds Hill, Harold Wood, east London, and Mr Griggs died at 12.04pm the same day, the court heard.

Love Island winner Kem Cetinay, who is helping police as a witness after the Mercedes he was driving collided with a motorbike, leaving the rider dead. Credit: PA

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be multiple injuries and blunt force trauma, the coroner said.

The road was a “semi-residential street involving one lane travelling in each direction of the carriageway” with a 30mph speed limit, the court heard.

Mr Irvine went on: “It is said the motor vehicle, that was a car, was travelling westbound and the motorcycle was travelling eastbound.

“It is said this was a head-on collision between the two vehicles.

“The matter is still subject to a Metropolitan Police investigation.”

Kem Cetinay and fellow Love Island winner Amber Davies. Credit: Tim P. Whitby/ Getty Images

The coroner added: “It would appear a suspect has been identified by police in relation to this investigation and it appears to me that that person should be listed as an interested person in this inquest.”

Mr Cetinay was unharmed and was assisting police as a witness in the aftermath, his agent said after the crash.

A statement from the Met after the collision said the driver of the car stopped at the scene and is currently assisting police with their inquiries. He was not arrested.

The inquest was adjourned to January 10 2023 at the same location.

Mr Cetinay, from Romford, near to where the crash happened, won the 2017 edition of Love Island with brunette Amber Davies.

Since then, the influencer has appeared on a number of shows with fellow Love Island star Chris Hughes, including Staight Outta Love Island, Celebrity Hunted for Stand Up To Cancer and You vs Chris and Kem.

He’s also appeared on Dancing on Ice and has played in the annual Soccer Aid football match.