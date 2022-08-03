Amber Gill and Chloe Burrows shared gossip and all things Love Island in Chloe’s latest Youtube video.

Love Island star Amber Gill has revealed the biggest celebrity who has tried to send her a direct message on Instagram.

The 24-year-old, from Newcastle, was chatting to last year’s Love Island runner up Chloe Burrows for a video on her YouTube channel, in a game of “say it or shot it”.

The Geordie reality star revealed that 21 Savage is the most famous person to have ever been in her inbox, with Chloe excitedly saying: “No way. Tell me more”.

Amber replied: "It was just the ring emoji and one of those bomb photos when it comes up and goes, but it was him, 21 Savage.”

The Love Island winner added that she never replied to the American rapper.

Amber Gill and Chloe Burrows playing “say it or shot it”. (Chloe Burrows YouTube)

Chloe admitted that she wasn’t as impressed with the people who had been in her inbox.

“That’s really cool, I don’t really get people. Jedward, Gemma Collins I’ve had. No one like 21 Savage,” Chloe said.

Another question during the game was “who’s the rudest celebrity she has ever encountered was”.

Amber went on to talk about Celebrity Big Brother legend Nicola McLean saying “I havent met them” but then went on to explain.

She said: "I left Winter Wonderland and after taking millions of photos, I had to start saying no to people because I wanted to go on rides.

“And she put on a story about us saying ‘she acted like Kim Kardashian’ because one of her nieces or cousins or something was there.”

Also in the video they shared who their least favourite 2022 islanders are (both agreeing on Dami and Luca), the reasons they decided to do Love Island, and who the most problematic islanders from their seasons were.

She is 24-years-old and lives in London.

Before Love Island, she was a beautician and clothing brand model.

Her first book was Until I Met You.

She won 2019 Love Island with Greg O’Shea but split up just weeks after.

Her net worth is £2 million.

Her Career: Amber previously worked as a beautician in Newcastle, specialising in lashes and facials.

She also did modelling work for online clothing brand Fash1.UK.

However in 2019, she entered the Love Island villa on the first day and six-weeks later won the show alongside partner Greg O’Shea who entered on day 44.

The pair got to split the £50k cash prize after beating favourites Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague in the final.

Since winning ITV’s popular reality show, she has released her own clothing line with Misspap and spent a lot of time in front of the camera.

(L-R) Yewande Biala, Anna Vakili and Amber Rose Gill during the "Reality Check" podcast photocall at MidCity Place on November 18, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Milly Grange-Bennett/Getty Images for Yahoo)

Amber has appeared as a guest on Love Island: Aftersun, This Morning, Loose Women, Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and CelebAbility.

Last year, she was a contestant on Celebrity Mastermind - where she answered questions about her specialist subject, How to Train Your Dragon.

She also presents ITV’s The Full Treatment alongside fellow Love Island star Kem Cetinay.

On July 7 this year, she published her own romance novel, Until I Met You.

Kem Cetinay prepares to shoot during Comic Relief All Star Games 3X3 Basketball on August 01, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Her Money: According to The Mirror , Amber Gill has a net worth of £2 million.

Her Connections: Amber is friends with many fellow Love Island stars including 2017 winner Kem Cetinay, who she now presenters an ITV2 show with.

She is also friends with fellow 2019 star Amy Hart, who quit the show after having her heart broken by Curtis Pritchard.

She also remains friends with Ovie Soko, Anna Vakili and Yewande Biala who were all on the same season of Love Island.

Greg O'Shea attends the Klarna Ireland app launch party on November 9, 2021 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images for Klarna)

Her Relationships: In the 2019 series of Love Island, Amber coupled up with Callum Macleod, Anton Danyluk, Michael Griffiths and Ovie Soko before finally meeting Greg O’Shea.

After winning the show, her and Greg only lasted a few weeks on the outside.

In January 2020, she met Rory Colhoun whilst in Thailand.

However, she dumped Rory after finding out he had spent time in prison following an incident in 2015 in which he beat up two doormen in Leeds, leaving one with brain damage.

Earlier this year, there were rumours that Amber got back with her criminal ex-boyfriend Rory after the pair took a trip to Dubai.

Since this, during this year’s Casa Amor antics, she tweeted: “Watching men makes me feel ill. I couldn’t put myself through it again.”