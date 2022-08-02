Ekin Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have been crowned Love Island 2022 winners

Another Love Island summer has come to an end, and another couple have walked off in to the sunset with the promise of a new relationship - and thousands of pounds in their pockets .

The self proclaimed Turkish delight Ekin Su Cülcüloğlu and Italian snack Davide Sanclimenti were crowned winners on Monday 1 August 2022, beating Gemma Owen and Luca Bish who came in second.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, just who is Ekin Su, what does she do for a job, what is her age and how can you follow her on social media?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu studied at the University of Central Lancashire.

Who is Ekin Su?

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is an actress and model from Essex, who has won Love Island 2022.

She was born in 1994 in Islington, London to her mother Sezer, and she has a younger brother, Arda.

She moved to Loughton, Essex, at the age of 10 and later studied musical theatre at East 15 Acting School.

Cülcüloğlu, who is part British and part Turkish, splits her time between Essex and Istanbul.

She studied performing arts at the University of Central Lancashire, graduating in 2015.

She entered the Love Island 2022 villa on day 3 as a bombshell, and went on to win the series with her beau Davide Sanclimenti.

How old is Ekin Su?

Ekin Su was born on 21 August 1994.

That means she is currently 27 years old, but will turn 28 in a few days.

What is Ekin Su’s job?

Ekin Su is an actress and model.

In 2011, she competed in Miss Asia Pacific World representing Ireland, and also competed in various other beauty pageants.

At the beginning of her career, Culculoglu went by various stage names; Susie Hayzel, Su Hayzel and Su Ekin Culculoglu.

In 2020, she was cast in the Turkish television series Kuzey Yıldızı İlk Aşk, in which she portrayed the role of Işıl, a photographer from London who saves the life of a leading character Kuzey.

She also portrayed a serial killer in another Turkish soap opera.

It’s not yet known if Ekin Su will return to her roles as an actress and a model after her Love Island win.

What is Ekin Su’s Instagram account?

Love Island may be over, but you can still keep up-to-date with what Ekin Su is doing by following her on Instagram.

Ekin Su took to her Instagram hours after her Love Island win to thanks fans for their support.

Alongside an image of herself and Davide she wrote “OMG OMG Thank you All!! We appreciate you so much.”

What is Ekin Su’s Twitter account?

At the time of writing, Ekin Su doesn’t appear to have a Twitter account.

Did Ekin Su share Love Island prize money with Davide?

Ekin Su and her beau Davide will each take £25,000 of the £50,000 prize money under a new rule which sees the winning couple automatically sharing the prize pot.