Davide won Love Island alongside his partner Ekin-Su last night, each becoming £25,000 richer, but does he need the money?

Davide was the first bombshell in the Love Island villa this year, coming in to stir up trouble at the end of the very first episode.

The 27 year old ‘Italian Stallion’ Davide Sanclimenti was born in Rome but moved to Manchester as an adult.

He first coupled up with Ekin-Su, a bombshell who entered the villa on day three, before moving on to Gemma and then Antigoni.

Davide and Ekien-Su are favourites to win Love Island 2022

By day 23 Davide was back with Ekin-Su and they stayed coupled up for the rest of the show - their relationship followed an enemies to lovers arc and they won the support of the Love Island audience.

The couple beat Dami and Indiyah, Tasha and Andrew, and Luca and Gemma in the public vote, winning the series and scooping the £50,000 prize money.

But what is Davide’s job, did he go to university, does he have his own business, and what is his net worth - here is everything you need to know:

What is Davide’s job?

Davide is well educated, having gained a first class Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Business Administration from the University of L’Aquila in central Italy.

He then got a first class Master’s in Accounting and Finance at the University of Salford as an Erasmus student, and returned to Italy where he got another Master’s degree, again first class, in Finance and Banking from Tor Vergata University of Rome.

Daide is also bilingual, speaking both Italian and English fluently.

He put all this education to good use, working as a Sales Specialist and later as a Sales Manager at the Libertine Club in Manchester.

In 2020, he worked as an Accounts Assistant at Bridgewater Finance Group in Manchester and in the first half of 2021 he was a Junior Financial Officer at the Phillips Trust Corporation - the company went into administration earlier this year.

In July 2021, Davide made the move to self-employment, and set up his own business.

Does Davide have his own business?

Last year Davide used his entrepreneurial skills and experience to start his own business, S Deluxe Shisha.

He is currently the director of the business which describes itself as: “A premium shisa service.”

The website states: “We provide only the finest electronic shisha device accurately selected from the best manufacturers in the world. A unique addition to any of your special occasions and social gatherings.”

The company’s hookah products are available at hospitality venues across the north west, as well as in some exclusive restaurants and nightclubs across the UK.

The company was incorporated in September 2021 and it is not yet clear how much money Davide earns from the business.

Davide is also listed as the director of Privet Motors Ltd, a company which sells used cars. Privet Motors was incorporated in October 2021.

What is Davide’s net worth?

Davide’s net worth has been estimated to be anywhere from £400,000 to £1 million at the time that he entered the Love Island villa.

Because the value of his businesses are not publicly known, it is hard to be more exact.

We do know that whatever his net worth was, it jumped by another £25,000 after he and Ekin-Su won Love Island.

Judging from his Instagram profile, which showed Davide’s travels from Dubai to Croatia, and his home city of Rome, the newly minted reality star was not hard up for cash before his Love Island journey.