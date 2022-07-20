It is reported that the Irish presenter earns £600,000 per season for Love Island and it’s spinoff series Love Island: Aftersun

Love Island host Laura Whitmore arrives to kill the vibe at the VIP party with the result of the public vote (ITV)

Laura Whitmore, who is an Irish model, television and radio presenter is now famously known for presenting ITV’s Love Island.

Love Island is undoubtedly one of the most popular TV shows this summer, running for eight weeks from June to August.

However, when the reality show is not on our screens, Whitmore hosts a self-titled show on BBC Radio 5 Live - which she has presented for four years.

The likes of Gordon Smart and Nick Bright have hosted the one-hour Sunday morning show in her absence.

After the current series of Love Island concludes in August, the 37-year-old won’t be returning to her BBC gig like previous years.

Speaking to MailOnline, Controller of BBC Radio 5 Live Heidi Dawson said: “Laura has made the difficult ­decision to leave after a brilliant four years.

“We’d like to thank her for the energy, insight and humour she has brought to this programme and look forward to ­working with her again in the near future.”

Although it is unknown why she is quitting, four days ago, Whitmore posted on Instagram revealing that she “got some very exciting news” and that it is “going to be a busy year”.

Her reason for leaving the BBC Radio 5 gig could also be due to her huge success on Love Island.

Her Money: The Sun reported that Whitmore is paid £600,000 per season - despite not appearing in every episode.

She is believed to have a net worth of £12 million, according to the Daily Star .

Her Career: Whitmore hosted I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! NOW! on ITV2 for five years from 2011 to 2016. This was the spin off show which aired immediately after I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! .

The mum-of-one was also the host of reality show Survival of the Fittest in 2017, but it was axed after just one season.

Her Love Island career took off in 2020, when she began presenting the show and its spinoff series Love Island: Aftersun following the tragic death of Caroline Flack.

Her Relationships: Whitmore married 34-year-old Scottish presenter, Iain Stirling, in 2020 - after meeting in 2017.

Stirling has been doing the voiceover on Love Island - and has been since the show began in 2015.

The pair have a daughter named Stevie Ré, who was born in March 2021.

They also host a true crime podcast on Spotify, titled Partners in Crime.

Her Property: Whitmore and Stirling live in North London.

Their home, which can be seen through Instagram pictures, is bright and airy with quirky designs and patterns.

They have a grey L-shaped sofa, modern kitchen and a thick wooden dining table downstairs.