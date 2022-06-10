Laura Whitmore is an Irish model and TV personality best known for presenting reality shows such as Love Island and Survival of the Fittest

Laura Whitmore is best known as the host of the dating show and cultural behemoth Love Island, but she has many other TV and radio credits to her name.

Her television career began in 2008, and she also fronts radio shows, has been involved in the world of modelling and published a book.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura got hitched to her Love Island colleague Iain Stirling in a secret ceremony in 202, and the couple have a baby daughter together.

Laura Whitmore returned to host season 8 of Love Island

Here is everything you need to know about Laura Whitmore’s personal and professional life:

Who is Laura Whitmore?

Laura Whitmore is a 37 year old Irish model, TV personality and radio presenter.

She was born in Dublin and grew up in the nearby coastal town of Bray.

Her parents separated when she was three years old, and Whitmore has two younger half-brothers.

In 2003, she was a contestant on Irish reality programme The Late Late Show which was searching for new modelling talent.

Laura launched a clothing line in 2009 and in 2011 she appeared on the front cover of FHM magazine.

Laura’s on-screen career began in 2008 with MTV and she has since gone on to appear in a range of ITV2 shows.

She has also hosted a weekly radio show on BBC Radio 5 on Sunday mornings since 2018.

In 2021 she published her first book, No One Can Change Your Life Except For You.

What TV shows has Laura Whitmore been on?

Her television career began in 2008 when she hosted news bulletins for MTV across its European channels.

Laura then began working for ITV, hosting I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! NOW! for five seasons from 2011-2016.

She took part in season 14 of Strictly Come Dancing with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, coming in ninth place.

She presented Survival of the Fittest, a battle of the sexes style reality show which pitted four men and four women against each other in a series of physical and mental challenges.

Survival of the Fittest had been billed as a sister show to Love Island but was cancelled after just one season when it failed to pull in high viewing figures.

In 2020, Laura took over from Mel B as a team captain on the comedy panel show Celebrity Juice, alongside other team captain Emily Atack, and host Keith Lemon.

Keith Lemon Laura Whitmore and Emily Atack return for a new season of Celebrity Juice

However, Laura began presenting the reality dating show Love Island in 2020 after original host Caroline Flack was arrested for assault.

Following Flack’s death in February 2020, Laura became the permanent Love Island host.

She is currently in Majorca presenting season eight of the show, and her husband Iain Stirling is with her to narrate the programme.

Who is Laura Whitmore’s husband?

Laura married comedian and presenter Iain Stirling in a humanist ceremony in 2020.

Iain is a 34 year old television personality who was born in Edinburgh.

He has a long career in stand-up, having performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and at comedy clubs across the country.

His first comedy special, Failing Upwards, was released on Amazon Prime in May this year.

Iain is also the narrator of Love Island, joining the show for its first series in 2015.

His other TV appearances include joining Celebrity Gogglebox with Laura in 2020, and competing on season eight of Taskmaster, coming in second place behind Lou Sanders.

Does Laura Whitmore have a baby?

Yes, Laura became a mum for the first time when she had a baby girl with her husband Iain in March 2021.