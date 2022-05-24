Calvin Harris has been rumoured to propose to Radio 1 DJ Vick Hope after five-month whirlwind romance

Vick Hope and Calvin Harris seen at Chelsea Flower Show (Pic: WireImage/Getty)

BBC Radio 1 DJ Vick Hope and Calvin Harris have made their first public appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show, amid proposal rumours.

The couple attended the press day for the launch of this year’s event at the Royal Hospital Chelsea after claims they have been dating for five months.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Vick was seen wearing an engagement ring at the event, here is everything we know:

Who is Vick Hope?

Victoria Nwayawu Nwwosu-Hope is a television and radio presenter, and DJ who has worked with a number of British shows and stations from ITV, Sky Sports and Channel 5.

The 32-year-old had hosted Capital Radio from 2017 with Roman Kemp and Sonny Jay before leaving in 2020; and in June 2021, it was announced that Hope would co-host BBC Radio 1’s drive time slot with Jordan North.

(Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Born in Newcastle upon Tyne, she studied modern languages at Cambridge university and can speak French, Spanish and Portuguese - her broadcast career started on her university year abroad in Argentina where she became the youngest ever journalist employed by an English-speaking expat newspaper.

People may recognise Vick from her appearances on Strictly Come Dancing or from her Human Rights work such as launching Made By Sport with Anthony Joshua and Prince Harry, which helps disadvantaged children through sport.

Who is Calvin Harris and who has he dated in the past?

Behind the stage name Calvin Harris is Adam Richard Wiles, who is a Scottish producer, DJ, singer and songwriter as well as a successful philanthropist.

His third studio album 18 Months featuring Rihanna’s record We Found Love established the Dumfries-born’s fame internationally, leading him onto a whole host of awards and top hits including How Deep Is Your Love, One Kiss and Summer.

Harris is one of the highest paid disk jockeys and producers, reportedly making $45.8 million in 2018, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

Vick Hope and Calvin Harris seen at Chelsea Flower Show (Pic: WireImage/Getty)

The 38-year-old has been in relationships with some of the top female music artists such as Taylor Swift, Rita Ora and Ellie Goulding - he reportedly asked Vick Hope out when she was 19 but she declined.

Are the two DJs engaged?

Sources close to the couple tell different stories about where Hope and Harris are in their relationship.One insider claims they are in the early stages of dating while another states that they are engaged after Calvin proposed on his farm in Ibiza following five months of dating.

The former source told Mail Online: “Calvin and Vick have been trying to keep their relationship under wraps, it is still early days, but they love spending time together both in London and Ibiza.”

However other news has been circulating:

“Calvin and Vick’s relationship has moved quickly but they are smitten with each other - they could not be happier and are already planning their wedding which is set to take place in Ibiza.

“After keeping their relationship private, they decided to go public at the Chelsea Flower Show…they want everyone to know their happy news.”