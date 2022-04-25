The confirmed lineup includes artists such as Harry Styles, Becky Hill, Gayle and George Ezra.

Capital FM have announced their Summertime Ball is back, “bigger than ever.”

The yearly calendar event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, so will be making up for lost time, with a lineup including Harry Styles, Becky Hill, George Ezra and Sigala.

Set to take place at London’s Wembley Stadium, tickets are due to go on sale next week.

So, how can you get your hands on a pair and who is playing Capital FM Summertime Ball 2022? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Capital FM Summertime Ball 2022?

The Capital FM Summertime Ball will be held on Sunday 12 June 2022.

This will be the first time the event will be taking place since the Covid pandemic, with 2020 and 2021 both seeing the Ball being cancelled.

Where is the Summertime Ball 2022 held?

The Summertime Ball will be returning to Wembley Stadium in London, where it was last held in 2019.

When do tickets go on sale for the Capital FM Summertime Ball 2022?

Tickets go on general sale for the Summertime Ball on 28 April 2022 at 9.00am.

They can only be exclusively purchased through Global Player, an online ticketing app - which can be downloaded from the Google Play and Apple app store.

Are there presale tickets for the Summertime Ball 2022?

Yes, there are presale tickets available for the Summertime Ball.

To access presale all you have to do is either be a Barclaycard customer, or have downloaded and logged into the Global Player app for the time of release.

Presale tickets will be available from Global Player on 26 April at 9.00am.

What is the Summertime Ball lineup?

The lineup for Capital FM Summertime Ball has been announced, with some of the hottest stars set to headline.

Here is the Capital FM Summertime Ball lineup

Harry Styles

The one and only Harry Styles will be making his solo artist debut at Wembley Stadium for Capital FM.

Fans can expect to enjoy songs from his latest album, ‘Harry’s House.’

Becky Hill

Winner of British Dance Act at this year’s BRIT Awards 2022, Becky Hill is back at Summertime Ball, for the first time as a solo artist.

Hill will be playing her latest hits including, “My Heart Goes, ‘Better Off Without You’ and ‘Crazy What Love Can Do’ featuring David Guetta.”

Gayle

Rising star Gayle, is making her Summertime Ball debut.

Known for her hit ‘abcdefu’ which took over TikTok, she is making waves in the music industry.

George Ezra

Another first for Summertime Ball, the ‘anyone for you,’ singer will be taking to the stage at Wembley Stadium.

Ezra’s third album, ‘Gold Rush Kid,’ will be dropping two days before the Ball.

Sigala

Sigala has been keeping us dancing since their debut album, ‘Brighter Days,’ in 2018.

The DJ is returning to the Summertime Ball and is expected to play their most popular party bangers.

Eddie Benjamin

Just back from supporting Justin Bieber on tour, Eddie Benjamin will be making his Summertime Ball debut.

His released his debut single, ‘Weatherman,’ earlier this fans and can expect big things from this twenty year old singer.

ArrDee

Another artist playing Summertime Ball for the first time, ArrDee will be joining the lineup.

ArrDee has released lots of his in the last year including ‘Flowers’, ‘Oliver Twist’ and ‘War’ with Aitch.

The full lineup has yet to be announced, with Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay announcing the next batch of artists on Capital FM Breakfast show tomorrow (26 April).

Who headlined Capital FM Summertime Ball in 2019?

The last Summertime Ball was held on 8 June 2019 at Wembley Stadium and showcased some of the biggest stars of the year.

Artists featured included Rita Ora, Jess Glynne, Cavin Harris, Ellie Goulding, Sigala, Maroon 5, Halsey, Khalid and the Jonas Brothers.

Some of the most memorable performances included Anne-Marie, who attended the ball for the third year in a row, 5 Seconds of Summer and the DJ Jax Jones who played a seven song set list to the 80,000 fans in attendance and those listening to the ball live on Capital FM Radio.

How much are Capital FM Summertime Ball tickets?

The official price for presale and general tickets has not yet been confirmed.