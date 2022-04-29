The One Direction singer, who is dating actress Olivia Wilde, goes on tour in the UK in 2022

Harry Styles has announced his third solo album, Harry’s House, will be released on Friday 20 May.

A month later, in June 2022, he will embark on a worldwide tour, Love on Tour which includes five UK dates and one in the Republic of Ireland.

So, what can fans expect from the new album, how do you get tickets to his tour, and who is Styles and his girlfriend?

This is everything you need to know.

What do we know about the new album, Harry’s House?

Harry Styles posted the cover image of his upcoming album on his social media accounts, including his official Instagram page to announce the release date.

The caption simply read ‘Harry’s House. May 20th’. The image shows the former One Direction star standing in a room which has been turned upside down, so above his head is a sofa, a table, a lamp and some plants and next to him is a light fitting.

A promotional video released on his official Youtube page shows the singer stepping on to a stage in the same outfit he is wearing in the album cover image and smiling, before a set piece designed to look like a house is erected around him.

It has also been revealed that the album will contain 13 songs, but nothing else has been revealed about it yet.

The album name has, however, received approval from iconic singer and song-writer Joni Mitchell.

Mitchell included a song called Harry’s House/Centerpiece on her 1975 album The Hissing of Summer Lawns.

Shortly after Styles’ album announcement on his official Twitter page , Mitchell retweeted the tweet and said “love the title”.

Styles is known to be a fan of Mitchell’s and has cited her as an influence on his music.

How can I get Harry Styles’ new album, Harry’s House?

Harry’s third studio album, Harry’s House, is available to pre-save now on Spotify or pre-add on Apple Music.

You can do both of these things now on the official Harry Styles website .

You can also pre-order the album now on Amazon.

It will be released on 20 May.

Where will Harry Styles go on his UK tour?

The Watermelon Sugar singer will begin his worldwide Love On Tour performances at stadiums in the UK.

He will first perform at Glasgow’s Ibrox Stadium on 11 June, and then move on to Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford Stadium and London’s Wembley Stadium.

He will also play at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, on 22 June.

Here are the full UK and ROI Love on Tour performance dates:

11 June 2022 - Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

15 June 2022: Emirates Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester

16 June 2022: Emirates Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester

18 June 2022: Wembley Stadium, London

19 June 2022: Wembley Stadium, London

22 June 2022: Aviva Stadium - Dublin, Ireland

Where else is Harry Styles playing?

Styles will also play 30 international dates as part of his tour, which will see him perform in places such as Germany, France, Italy, Portugal and Mexico between June 2022 and December 2022.

For more information about the international dates, you can visit the official Harry Styles website .

How do I get tickets for Harry Styles’ Love on Tour?

Tickets to all UK, ROI and international Love on Tour performance dates are available to buy now via Ticketmaster .

What is the Love on Tour set list?

A set list for Love on Tour has not yet been announced, so we can’t be sure which songs Styles will choose to perform, but as the tour comes just a month after the release of Harry’s House we think it’s safe to say fans are very likely to hear new songs from that album.

It’s also likely that he will play some of his biggest hits from his previous two albums to please the crowds, such as Watermelon Sugar, Golden and Adore You.

Who will support Harry Styles on tour?

On all but one of his UK dates, Styles will be supported by singer-songwriter Mitski.

She will open all of the shows, apart from the June 19 performance at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Mitski has just released her sixth studio album, called Laurel Hell, which came out on 4 February 2022.

She is known to be a Harry Styles fan, and reviewed his first self titled solo album in 2017 for media company Talkhouse where she said “Harry’s vocal performances do glitter with charisma”.

Singer-songwriter Arlo Parks will support Styles on his Dublin tour date, while Wolf Alice will open the show on select European dates, and Koffee across all Latin American dates.

Who is Harry Styles?

Harry Styles, aged 28, rose to fame as part of boyband One Direction on ITV talent show The X-Factor.

Styles applied for the show in 2010 as a solo singer, when he was just 16 years old. He was eliminated, but then brought back to join the boy band One Direction.

The five piece, which was originally made up of Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik went on to become one of the best-selling boy bands of all time.

Malik left the band in 2015, and the remaining four members continued to perform under the band name before going on an indefinite hiatus in 2016.

Styles released his self-titled debut solo album in 2017 and this was followed by his second album, Fine Line, in 2019.

He’s also tried his hand at acting and yles made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s 2017 war film Dunkirk.

Among Styles’ most well-known songs as a solo artist are Watermelon Sugar and Adore You.

Who is Harry Styles’ girlfriend?

Harry Styles is dating actressanf filmmaker Olivia Wilde, who is ten years his senior.

In September 2020, Wilde cast Styles in her upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling, replacing Shia LaBeouf.

Styles and Wilde were first seen holding hands in January 2021, and it’s rumoured that they started dating shortly after her split from ex-fiance actor Jason Sudeikis.

A source at the time reportedly told People : “They were in Montecito, California this weekend for a wedding.

“They were affectionate around their friends, held hands and looked very happy. They have dated for a few weeks.”

In July 2021, the two were photographed kissing and getting close on a boat in Italy.