England goalkeeper Mary Earps gave a moving speech as she collected the award for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023 on Tuesday night.

Mary Earps collects the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award (Image: BBC)

England goalkeeper and Lionesses star Mary Earps has been named the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023, beating former England cricketer Stuart Broad in second place and athlete Katrina Johnson-Thompson in third.

The 30-year-old played every minute of Sarina Wiegman's side's World Cup campaign in Australia this summer and made a spectacular penalty save in the final against Spain. Earps won the Golden Glove award in that competition and was also named FIFA's Best Women's Goalkeeper this year.

Earps remained collected as she fought back emotion to deliver a moving winner speech live on the BBC. Here's what the star said in full.

"I feel a bit sick actually. First of all, I'd like to say how humbled I am to be on a list with such incredible athletes. I really enjoyed hearing these stories tonight. I think sport is a fantastic thing where it brings the world together and to hear you guys talk and hear about your journeys, I just think it's unbelievable. Congratulations to you all. Also, thanks for voting for me! I should probably have started with that one.

"I'm very honoured and humbled. I feel this is the ultimate all-round sporting accolade and I think us as Lionesses and United as well, we've had an incredible couple of years. This is... wow. It's not been the easiest journey and I wouldn't be where I am today without a number of incredible people in my corner. Finally, I just want to say thank you to them. I'm so glad that I can bring some of my loved ones with me today - I'm not going to look at them directly as it'll get a bit much, who have been with me through the really, really not so great times. The last two years have been absolutely unbelievable, I've done more than I could ever imagine and for that I'm truly incredibly grateful so thank you very much.

"To Ian Willcock and Dan Ward, who are my goalkeeper coaches and are here tonight as well. Again, thank you so much to my teammates to my coaches, I wouldn't be here without you all. I don't know what else to say so I'm going to get off the stage before I get the boot from Gary Lineker... wahey."

England goalkeeper and Lionesses' star Mary Earps starred at the World Cup this summer.

Earps was the bookies' frontrunner to win the prestigious award with jockey Frankie Dettori, golfer Rory McIlroy and tennis star Alfie Hewitt joining Broad and Johnson-Thompson on the shortlist. The BBC Sports Personality of the Year award is voted for by viewers and was presented in Salford on Tuesday night.

Nottingham-born Earps almost stepped away from football in 2020, having missed out on England selection. The goalkeeper said: "I got to a point where I felt I had sort of reached my limits. I had given football a good go but wasn't quite good enough. I had responsibilities, I had a mortgage and it wasn't adding up."