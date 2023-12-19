The BBC Sports Personality of the Year sees awards also dished out for Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Unsung Hero and more.

England goalkeeper and Lionesses' star Mary Earps starred at the World Cup this summer.

Eyes of the nation fall on Salford this evening as the prestigious BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony sees greats of the sporting world gather to see who will pick up the revered trophy.

England goalkeeper and Lionesses' star Mary Earps is favourite to pick up the award with former England cricketer Stuart Broad and athlete Katrina Johnson-Thompson also expected to pull in the votes. Tennis star Alfie Hewitt, golfer Rory McIlroy and jockey Frankie Dettori make up the rest of the shortlist.

There are other awards to be given out during the ceremony, which will also look back at this year's sporting highlight and remember the stars we have lost over the past 12 months. The seven other categories are World Sport Star of the Year; Helen Rollason award; Young Sports Personality of the Year; Unsung Hero; Coach of the Year; Team of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement award.

Below we follow the Sports Personality of the Year action live to bring you every winner during the evening.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year - Mary Earps

Lionesses' star Mary Earps is named BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023 after a brilliant year between the sticks for club and for country, as well as her role as an advocate for women's sport off the pitch. The England and Manchester United player was the star of this year's World Cup, winning the Golden Glove for her performances.

"I feel a bit sick actually. First of all, I'd like to say how humbled I am to be on a list with such incredible athletes. I really enjoyed hearing these stories tonight. I think sport is a fantastic thing where it brings the world together and to hear you guys talk and hear about your journeys, I just think it's unbelievable. Congratulations to you all. Also, thanks for voting for me! I should probably have started with that one.

"I'm very honoured and humbled. I feel this is the ultimate all-round sporting accolade and I think us as Lionesses and United as well, we've had an incredible couple of years. This is... wow. It's not been the easiest journey and I wouldn't be where I am today without a number of incredible people in my corner. Finally I just want to say thank you to them. I'm so glad that I can bring some of my loved ones with me today - I'm not going to look at them directly as it'll get a bit much, who have been with me through the really, really not so great times. The last two years have been absolutely unbelievable, I've done more than I could ever imagine and for that I'm truly incredibly grateful so thank you very much.

"To Ian Willcock and Dan Ward, who are my goalkeeper coaches and are here tonight as well. Again, thank you so much to my teammates to my coaches, I wouldn't be here without you all. I don't know what else to say so I'm going to get off the stage before I get the boot from Gary Lineker... wahey."

Coach of the Year - Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola is named Coach of the Year.

The mastermind behind that Manchester City success is then named as Coach of the Year at the BBC Sports Personality 2023 awards. Speaking from Saudi Arabia, Guardiola said: "It's so prestigious so thank you. It's because we won a lot! This incredible treble was the hard work of all the players and was for all of us and especially our fans. Have a lovely evening, I'm so jealous I can't be there but maybe in the future I can go!"

Team of the Year - Manchester City

Manchester City completed the treble last season. (Image: Getty Images)

It's no surprise to see treble winners Manchester City named as Team of the Year after a phenomenal season last time out. The side won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League under Pep Guardiola.

Lifetime Achievement Award - Sir Kenny Dalglish

Sir Kenny Dalglish with Graeme Souness and Alan Hansen at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023.

The legendary Sir Kenny Dalglish is honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The 72-year-old won eight league titles and three European cups over an illustrious career as a player and manager at Anfield. He also led Blackburn Rovers to the title and is Scotland's most-capped male player and joint record goalscorer.

Dalglish as also been widely praised for his efforts following the Hillsborough disaster of 1989, offering support to grieving families.

Sir Kenny said: "I'm very grateful to the BBC, I don't know about their wisdom but they've chosen me to get this award and I'll treasure this dearly. It's really a thank you speech from me to the people involved. A couple of the lads have done us a real turn in the management game, you can work out for yourselves who that was. Some maybe not so good!

"All we did in the football was to try and make people happy and the best way to do that was to get results. Fortunately we managed to do that a few times and if they enjoyed us winning it's only a fraction of the enjoyment we got from playing for them. I'll always be eternally grateful to people who stood by me and gave me a job. Celtic, Liverpool, Blackburn, Newcastle was fantastic, maybe not the most successful but the family loved it there so when I got the sack I was in the bad books. For me it's not about taking part it's about winning and fortunately for myself we were able to do that.

"Present day I've got a job at Liverpool, it's a non-executive director, I don't know what it means but I've got a job. I'm quite fortunate that when I went back we won a trophy. We've mentioned Hillsborough, everybody knows what went on there and the people at Hillsborough are more important than football. As they say, you'll never walk alone. I genuinely appreciate this."

World Sports Star - Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland follows in the footsteps of Lionel Messi to be named World Sports Star.

Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland is named as World Sports Star. The record-breaking striker beats Simone Biles (Gymnastics), Aitana Bonmati (Football), Novak Djokovic (Tennis), Siya Kolisi (Rugby Union) and Max Verstappen (F1) to take home the award won by Lionel Messi last year.

Haaland isn't present at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year event as Manchester City play in the Club World Cup. The Norweigan bagged 52 goals in all competitions last season and said in a video message: "Sorry I can't be there but thank you for voting for me. Last season was incredible I won the treble and we did amazing. Thank you again, enjoy!"

Helen Rollason Award - Fatima Whitbread

Fatima Whitbread won the Helen Rollason Award.

Athletics legend Fatima Whitbread wins the Helen Rollason Award, which has been awarded “for outstanding achievement in the face of adversity” since 1999.

Whitbread spent the first 14 years of her life in children's homes after being abandoned as a baby. She went on to be fostered and then to break the javelin world record, winning world and European Championship gold.

Whitbread said "I'm calling for fundamental change to make today and tomorrow safer, happier and healthier, so that they may well reach their full potential one day too. We all have a moral and ethical responsibility to help these children.

"Most of us have families and we do the best we can for them, with unconditional love, help them through education and friendships. I'm working really hard as Fatima UK Campaign to rejuvenate the care sector which it desperately needs. I'm bringing about a summit to bring the four nations together to bring better outcomes for children. I'm asking you, as not a lot has happened since I was in the care system to help make a difference. Not just today, but tomorrow and for future generations. It's so important we build better, happier lives in a nicer society. We all need to feel heard, seen and valued."

BBC Sports Personality Unsung Hero - Des Smith

Cricket lover and volunteer Des Smith is awarded the BBC Sports Personality Unsung Hero award. The unsung hero helped found the Sheffield Caribbean Sports Club in 1986 and has spent his life using sport to help those in his community.

The club works with young people, offering five cricket teams and eight football sides, as well as netball and hockey teams. It also delivers the ACE programme to support the development of cricketers from black communities.

Des said: "Thank you very much for this, it's really a surprise. It's been many surprises, I didn't even know I was nominated until I got a phone call to say 'Des we'd like to do some filming at the club can you get some people down there and we'd like to film some cricket, football, hockey' and I said OK.

"The hockey manager said well if it snows then we can't play any hockey and what happened? It snowed. We all turned up and it was a great day. All the young kids turned up and practised and played a game of snowball and we had a lot to eat which is typical of Caribbean people. The club I'm involved in started around 1965 and it started because of the difficulties like myself had in trying to find - we loved football and cricket - but it wasn't easy in those days to work your way in and get involved in local cricket teams which were run mostly by white people.

"We had to set up our own teams and I'm still involved in the club and there's people in their 80s still involved and doing excellent work. We have about 11 football teams, three senior cricket teams, two senior football teams, a hockey team and we also do the holiday activities in half term and we have fun days, we have programmes to encourage more kids from Afro-Caribbean backgrounds. Our next target is to build a pavilion, it's falling apart, so if any sponsors want to come in that would be great!"

Young Sports Personality of the Year - Mia Brookes

Mia Brookes has enjoyed a record-breaking year.

Mia Brookes became the youngest world snowboarding champion in history in February at the tender age of 16. Brookes did it in style too, landing the first Cab 1440 double grab in the history of the women's event.