The Premier League will shortly return to action with Brentford vs Liverpool kicking off the weekend's activities. However, recent football headlines have been centred around a different league of late with France and Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe confirming that, after years of speculation, he will finally leave the Parisian club.

Real Madrid have long been after the forward's services but it remains to be seen whether Carlo Ancelotti will win the race to sign one of the world's best players.

With clubs all over the world ready to make bids to prize the 25-year-old to their respective leagues, here is the latest noise from the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool ahead of yet another full weekend of Premier League action...

PSG's Kylian Mbappe seeks a new club for next season

Arsenal suffer transfer set-back

17-year-old Arsenal target Jorrel Hato has put a spanner in the works for the Gunners after it was revealed that he was set to sign a new four-year contract with the Dutch side Ajax next month. The Telegraph reported last month that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had identified the defender - who can play as both a left-back or centre-back - as a target for the Emirates side as he mapped out his long-term defensive plans. However, recent reports from ESPN have now said that the Gunners have been dealt a huge blow as it would appear the defensive starlet is ready to sign a new contract that will see him remain at Ajax until mid-2028. He will, however, only sign the deal when he turns 18 which takes place on 7 March. There are still a few details to iron out between the two parties but there are no reports to suggest that any problems will arise.

Liverpool and Man Utd set for managerial battle

Brighton are braced for the possible departure of boss Roberto de Zerbi at the end of the season, with the Italian attracting interest from Liverpool and Manchester United (Mail).

It is understood that the 44-year-old manager is one of the top candidates as Liverpool seek a successor to Jurgen Klopp who announced he will depart at the end of the season. The former Reds midfielder Xabi Alonso, who has guided Bayer Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga, is another strong contender.

