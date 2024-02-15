Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The attention of the footballing world has turned to South London this week as pressure continues to mount on Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson. The Eagles have won four matches in their last 18 league outings and sit just five points above the relegation zone.

The Premier League club are reportedly 'in talks' with former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner with suggestions that Hodgson would be imminently sacked by the club - Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna and former Nottingham Forest man Steve Cooper had also been linked with the role. The former England manager's contract is set to expire this summer but there is frustration from supporters with many calling for change sooner.

Crystal Palace issue Roy Hodgson statement

Crystal Palace confirmed that this afternoon's press conference with Roy Hodgson would not go ahead. The announcement came at 12:55 pm, just 35 minutes ahead of the conference taking place.

Hodgson had been set to preview Monday night's Premier League visit to Goodison Park to take on Everton. A message shared on the official Crystal Palace X account read: "Unfortunately, today’s press conference will no longer take place as scheduled as Roy Hodgson was taken ill during this morning’s training session."

Roy Hodgson huge net worth

The Premier League manager is reported to have a huge net worth of £20 million. Hodgson has built up his wealth through managing 22 different clubs over an illustrious career.

The 76-year-old is also a former footballer, having come through the Crystal Palace academy before playing non-league football for several years. Hodgson has not spent time fostering the brand partnerships and deals that serve as a source of wealth to many modern Premier League stars but had his 66th birthday celebrated by watch manufacturer Hublot in 2014.

Roy Hodgson was 'taken ill' on Thursday.

The manager was made a Knight, First Class, of the Order of the Lion of Finland in September 2012 and holds an honorary doctorate from the University of York. He was also made a Freeman of the Borough of Croydon in 2018 and awarded a CBE in 2022.

Oldest-ever Premier League managers

Roy Hodgson is the oldest-ever Premier League manager at 76 years of age. The Eagles boss has 'discussed' retirement with wife Sheila in the past but has still felt that his calling remains in football management.

The second oldest manager to ever take charge in the Premier League was Bobby Robson. The Newcastle United hero was 71 when he retired as Magpies boss in 2004, having spent 30 years on the touchline following an illustrious playing career. The legendary Sir Alex Ferguson is the third oldest Premier League manager ever and was 71 when he ended a 26-year tenure at Manchester United in 2013.

The next oldest Premier League manager currently employed in the league is David Moyes. The West Ham boss is 16 years junior to Hodgson at 60 years old. Hodgson is also the oldest manager currently active in UK football - Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman is second at 61 years old.

