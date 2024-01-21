Just over a week remains of the January transfer window - with Premier League clubs yet to make an impact. Only Tottenham Hotspur can claim to have splashed out this winter, with Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin arriving in North London.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are yet to bolster their ranks but may fancy a slate splurge ahead of the run-in. Here is your daily transfer digest as the Red Devils test the waters for Crystal Palace’s talisman.

United chase another Palace winger

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spanish outlet Fichajes are reporting that Man United are targeting Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze. Focus in recent weeks has centred around Michael Olise but fresh claims suggest a move for another Eagles winger could be on the cards.

Wide areas have proven a problem area for Erik ten Hag this season. Jadon Sancho’s situation was well-documented before his return to Borussia Dortmund and £85million Antony has struggled for form.

However, the media site claims Palace and United are wide apart in terms of valuation. The Red Devils are prepared to stump up £70million but Palace want £20million more.

Aston Villa to raid Arsenal?

Aston Villa are considering an approach for Emile Smith Rowe, according to reports. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta dismissed suggestions last week that the 23-year-old could be sent on loan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Smith Rowe is still an interesting point of discussion at Arsenal,” reporter Ben Jacobs told GiveMeSport about a possible £50million move. “I’m still told the Villa interest is genuine. Whether or not anything moves in January remains to be seen, and I think if Smith Rowe, as an academy graduate, were to leave, then it may divide the Arsenal fan base a little bit.

“But it wouldn't surprise me if the right offer comes if Arsenal consider that. Again, that may be one to watch in 2024 rather than in the next few days. But I am told there is something genuine in the Villa interest in Smith Rowe.”

‘No talks’ - Thiago reports false

Italian sports journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed Thiago Alcantara is not close to joining Flamengo. The Spaniard has been sidelined since recovering from a hip injury and is yet to make an appearance this season.

His contract expires but there is little talk about Liverpool extending beyond the current campaign. But Romano has suggested that does not mean he will leave Anfield this month.

Advertisement

Advertisement