Skegness murder: Man held after body of woman - believed to be Petra Ross - is found
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found near a beauty spot.
Police think that the woman is 23-year-old Petra Ross, who was reported missing on Friday. She was found near Gibraltar Point, just outside Skegness. A 45-year-old man is in police custody.
Police say Miss Ross's family have been told about the development and that inquiries are ongoing.
