A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead

Gibraltar Point near Skegness in Lincolnshire Picture: Google

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found near a beauty spot.

Police think that the woman is 23-year-old Petra Ross, who was reported missing on Friday. She was found near Gibraltar Point, just outside Skegness. A 45-year-old man is in police custody.