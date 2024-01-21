Telling news your way
Skegness murder: Man held after body of woman - believed to be Petra Ross - is found

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead

By Tom Morton
5 minutes ago
Gibraltar Point near Skegness in Lincolnshire Picture: Google

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found near a beauty spot.

Police think that the woman is 23-year-old Petra Ross, who was reported missing on Friday. She was found near Gibraltar Point, just outside Skegness. A 45-year-old man is in police custody.

Police say Miss Ross's family have been told about the development and that inquiries are ongoing.

