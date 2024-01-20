A woman in her 30s has been found dead in a home in Great Yarmouth - and a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder

Princes Road, Great Yarmouth Picture: Google

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found in a home.

The woman was found dead this morning (Saturday, January 20). Police were called about the incident just after 9.10am. When they arrived at the home in Princes Road, Great Yarmouth they found the woman, who is believed to be in her 30s.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man in his 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.

The case has been referred to the police watchdog, the Independent Office of Police Conduct, because there was contact with the police before the woman's death. It is the second time in two days that Norfolk Constabulary has referred itself to the IOPC, following the death of four people at a home in Costessey, near Norfolk.

Detective Inspector Alix Wright from Norfolk Police Constabulary said: “We are in the very early stages of this investigation and are currently working to understand the sequence of events which has led to this woman’s death. We do, however, believe this to be an isolated incident and both parties were known to one another.”