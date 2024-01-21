The Met Office has extended weather warnings across the UK as Storm Isha looms

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has extended weather warnings to include almost all of the UK as Storm Isha closes in.

Today (Sunday) and tomorrow now see all the UK covered by a yellow warning for rain, while there is an amber warning for wind covering everywhere barring London and the south east and the Shetland Islands. The yellow wind warning remains in place for the north of England, north Wales and Scotland on Tuesday and Wednesday, while the midlands and the south of England and south Wales are clear on those days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said: “We’re expecting widespread gales to affect the UK, amber warnings are in place for large parts of the country. There’s the potential for danger-to-life and damaging winds potentially leading to some power cuts in places, some large waves around coastal regions could bring some debris onto roads and trees could come down.”

He added: “We have a wind warning in place across the whole of the UK, it’s pretty unusual for the whole of the country to be under a blanket wind warning.”

The Met Office has said “everybody” will be affected by the storm. An amber warning, according to the Met Office's definition, means that there is an "increased likelihood of impacts from severe weather, which could potentially disrupt your plans". This includes travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and goes up to "the potential risk to life and property".

The Met Office advice is: "You should think about changing your plans and taking action to protect yourself and your property. You may want to consider the impact of the weather on your family and your community and whether there is anything you need to do ahead of the severe weather to minimise the impact."