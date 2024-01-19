Storm Isha: How to protect your hair from the cold, wind and rain? (Canva)

It is absolutely freezing outside and the weather is meant to be getting even worse as the Met Office reports Storm Isha is on its way. Some places in the the UK can expect winds up to 80mph and over four inches of rain to fall. Not great news for your hair.

Whilst we know exactly how to look after our skin during the winter months we sometimes forget that our hair needs just as much care and attention. We often think about protecting our hair against heat and sun damage but the cold and wet months can take its toll on our locks and cause our hair to become dry and brittle. We have asked a hair expert, hair expert Alice Dawkins from Milk + Blush, to give her advice to help you protect your hair during the arctic blast. Here are some useful tips:

Prioritise hydration and moisture

“Cold and dry weather can strip moisture from your hair and scalp, which can cause them to become flaky, itchy, and brittle. To prevent this, avoid over-washing, as this can strip your locks of their natural oils, and aim to wash it no more than two to three times per week. Reinject much-needed moisture and hydration into your hair by using products that contain ingredients like coconut oil, argan oil, shea butter and aloe vera, and make sure to apply a deep conditioning treatment to the ends of your hair at least once a week.”

Invest in a humidifier

“Consider purchasing a humidifier to rehydrate the air in your home and give your locks a much-needed boost of moisture. Less moisture in the air can cause hair to become dry and brittle and your scalp to become flaky and itchy. Aim to maintain 30-50 percent humidity in your home to keep locks looking smooth and shiny and feeling healthy.”

Reduce heat styling

“Excessively heat styling your hair can be particularly damaging at this time of the year due to the lack of moisture in your strands. If you need to use hot styling tools, apply plenty of heat protectant first, and use a lower heat setting to avoid frying your mane. Remember to follow up with a hydrating oil or serum on the ends of your hair to restore moisture.”

Minimise friction