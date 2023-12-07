New Look may have gone off your shopping radar but here’s why I think it’s one of the best stores on the high street

What I thought of New Looks coats and Jackets range (New Look)

Winter has landed over the past few days and the temperatures have dropped well below freezing. If you are heading out and about you definitely need a coat to keep you warm. I recently tried high-street brand New Look’s range of coats and jackets. Here’s why I don’t think you should dismiss this brand just yet.

I’ve grown up with New Look and remember wearing the 915 clothing range as a teenager but as I’ve grown older and heading closer to (cough, cough) 40 I had stopped shopping in the store and moved away from the brand.

However, I have realised that New Look isn’t just for teenagers. After losing so many shops on the high-street, New Look is still thriving, it’s an affordable and stylish brand that you should definitely be wearing.

New Look is giving us high-end fashion at affordable prices Here are five of my favourite coats and jackets from New Look that you will definitely want in your wardrobe this season.

Top 5 New look Coats and Jackets

Cream Faux Fur Toggle Coat £59.99 - New Look's data shows there has seen a massive 233% increase in searches for women's faux fur coats. I love the look of this coat and the Paddington style toggles are a lovely detail. Faux fur coats are the way to go as you follow fashion without hurting any animals.

Tan Teddy Long Coat £40.00 - I love a teddy coat as you just want to cuddle it. The tan colour gives this New Look coat that added luxury feel without the expensive price tag. A must have this winter to stay warm and cosy.

Khaki Hooded Longline Puffer Coat £59.99 - You can’t go wrong with a long puffer coat on a rainy day. Although this comes in colours black, cream and grey I prefer the khaki green one as it has a bit more edge.

Dark Grey Leather-Look Biker Jacket £59.99 - A biker jacket should be a staple in everyone's wardrobe. This biker jacket can be worn in any season. I love throwing it over a hooded jumper in the winter. The dark grey colour makes it look a lot more expensive than it is and the quality of the material is exceptional. This is an item that never goes out of style and you can keep forever.