From Stacey Solomon’s collaboration with In The Style to Michelle Keegan and Very we have all the party outfits you need this festive season

Tis the season to party! Yes it is officially the season to dress up and go out. It seems these days that a night out on the town is more of a rare occasion so with December being a busy month of social events we’ve decided to make the most of it and wear the sparkliest and glitziest outfits we could find.

Looking for the perfect Christmas party dress can be like looking for a needle in a haystack; however, we have scoured the internet and found the best party outfits from celebrity collaborations. So whether you're planning a night out with the girls or have your work Christmas party in the diary we have the perfect outfit for you to impress.

Stacey Solomon - In The Style

Stacey Solomon’s In The Style collection usually sells out pretty fast. If you are quick you can grab the last sizes for the Red Velvet Twist Front Skater dress £35 or the stunning Black Velvet Puff Sleeve Wrap Front Jumpsuit £40. If you spotted Stacey looking gorgeous in the Black Velvet Sequin Bandeau Dress £65.00 on her Instagram you can also grab this from In The Style as its part of Perrie Sian's range.

Michelle Keegan - Very

Zawe Ashton - M&S

I may not have been a fan of Zawe Aston’s outfit that she wore to the British Independent Film Awards earlier this week but I am a huge fan of the Sequin Ruched Midi Column Dress £49.50. You may recognise the dress from the M&S Christmas advert - this is definitely one to wear this year.

Jacqueline Jossa - In the Style

Jacqueline Jossa has a cute range of matching family Christmas pyjamas but it’s the party outfits we really want. If you want to look classy and elegant then the actress has the ultimate LBD for you. The Mesh Bardot Ruched Midi Dress £27 is currently on sale and the good news is there are plenty of sizes still in stock. I might have to add this one to my basket too.

Rita Ora - Primark

Rita Ora collaboration with Primark was an absolute hit and she has continued the partnership and launched some gorgeous and very stylish outfits. The Metallic Maxi Dress £50 feels like it’s from a luxury designer brand and will make you look like you have just stepped off the runway.

Olivia Bowen - Quiz