Matching family Christmas pyjamas is a trend that's not going anywhere - here's where to find the best deals on sets including pets

Where to find the best deals on matching family Christmas pyjamas. Picture: Canva

Love it or hate it, the matching family Christmas pyjamas trend is here to stay and now classed as a tradition in many households. However, when it comes to buying for the whole family, including pets, it can start to add up and end up being quite expensive.

Whether you're looking for the most affordable sets or being forced into buying (and wearing) them, we have found the best deals around. You may as well just embrace it and grab a bargain with one of these Christmas pyjama sets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amazon has a whole range of matching Christmas pyjamas for the whole family and prices start from just £6.99 to £14.99. You can buy in sizes for baby, kids, mum, dad and the dog.

Primark have a stunning range of Christmas pyjamas from Woodland Print Christmas Family Pyjamas to Disney’s Lilo & Stitch Velour Christmas Family Pyjamas prices start from as little as £7 but you will need to head in store to buy them all.

Shop online with Very and you will find their Elf The Movie or The Grinch Family Christmas Pyjamas sets. Prices start from as little as £8 - £22.40 and many are currently on sale so you could grab a bargain if you're quick.

M&S might seem a more expensive option but actually it’s only slighter more. The price of the Disco Santa Family Christmas sets start from £10 - £25 and the pet Christmas jumper costs from £8.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Next, however are a little bit more expensive but if you feel like splashing out ‘as it’s Christmas’ then they have the cutest Hamish Matching Family Cosy Cotton Pyjamas range with ‘mummy moo, daddy moo and little moo sets starting at £14 - £32.