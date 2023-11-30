Christmas Gift Guide 2023: Affordable beauty gifts from brands including Neutrogena, Style Pro, and Bblonde
Don’t get stressed over Christmas shopping here are the best beauty gifts from stocking fillers to gifts sets
Christmas is just around the corner and now is the time to start shopping for beauty gifts that won’t cost a fortune. Whether you need a special gift for your nan, your mum, sister or bestie beauty gifts are always a winner. We have got everything covered from makeup, hair, skincare, body and perfume.
There are so many beauty products and gift sets to choose from that it can be a bit overwhelming. We have narrowed it down by trying and testing as many beauty products as we can in order to help you find the right gift this year. We have included everything from stocking fillers, secret Santa ideas, gift sets and some treats that you might just want to keep for yourself. Plus you can order them all online and get them sent straight to your door for a completely stress free Christmas shopping experience.
Christmas Gift ideas: Makeup
- Dr Pawpaw Plumping Lip Oil £4.95. The lip oil caused quite a buzz on TikTok thanks to the fact that it instantly gives you fuller, plumper lips and a high-gloss finish.
- Lancôme Hypnôse Mascara Eye Routine Gift Set £24.80. Lancôme’s best selling mascara is currently on sale at Lookfantastic with 25% off comes with eye makeup remover and eye cream.
- Benefit ‘Giftin Goodies’ Gift Set £33.60. For any fan of Benefit this is the perfect gift set as it includes Porefessional face primer, Precisely brow pencil, mini Hoola bronzer and mini They’re real mascara. The set is worth over £84.
Christmas Gift ideas: Haircare
- Jerome Russel Bblonde JPLEX 4-Step system £30 Superdrug. If you know someone with dry and damaged blonde hair then they will love this gift. It will help repair and maintain healthy bonds in blonde hair. I have already seen a huge difference in the strength in my bleached hair after using it a few times. Olaplex can be a bit on the expensive side so this is the perfect dupe.
- OSMO Deep Moisture Hydrate Gift set from £10.50. The set includes shampoo, conditioner and a miracle repair spray. It smells incredible and it leaves hair feeling soft and shiny.A great gift for anyone who loves to take care of their locks.
- Hair Veda Avani Hair growth oil £29.99. As featured in Vogue this hair growth oil will help anyone that has been trying to grow their hair. I love using this as a nighttime treatment on dry hair before going to sleep.
Christmas Gift ideas: Skincare
- Neutrogena Clear & Defend Plus products start from £6.99. Problem skin can affect us at any age. The Clear & Defend Plus range will help to prevent breakouts, improves the appearance of acne scars and boosts skin radiance so you will glow all through the festive season.
- Nourish London Little Skincare Luxuries gift set £30. Treat your skin with this stunning skincare set that includes a selection of bestselling miniature products from their range including the cleansing balm, serum, face oil and face mask. Whoever receives this gift will be left feeling like they have been for a spa treatment.
- Style Pro Facial Ice Globes £34.99. The set includes 2 cryotherapy facial massage rollers, using the cooling powers of icy temperatures to lift complexion, enhance circulation, reduce eye circles, and drain lymph nodes. I keep mine in the fridge and use them in the morning to help me wake up and depuff my undereyes. It really does help.
- Obagi Deluxe Mini Cracker £38.69. If you are looking for the best anti-aging product then this is it. The products will help improve skin elasticity and feature key ingredients such as Niacinamide, Hyaluronic acid, Vitamin C and Vitamin E all wrapped up in a cute Christmas cracker.
Christmas Gift ideas: Body
- Aoura London Body Mist Set of 4 £13.00. Who doesn’t want to smell absolutely delicious everyday? This set of four body mist sprays includes Paradise Bliss, Pretty Woman, Midnight Passion and Love Rush. It is hard to choose which scent is the best but my personal favourite has to be Love Rush.
- Liquid London Pheromone Pafum for her £39. Looking for something a little more unique? This perfume is unique to the wearer as it mixes with your natural pheromones to boost your innate sex appeal, and gives you an irresistibly unique scent that cannot be replicated by anyone else. Might be one to keep for yourself (and there’s one for him too)
A little something extra
I don’t know about you but I love receiving a candle for Christmas to light when I’m relaxing in the bath - so technically it’s also a beauty gift. The luxury aromatherapy brand Novenary has a beautiful range of products to stimulate your senses and help you unwind. My favourite is of course the award winning Wafaria Candle £45 which features the essential oils Black Pepper, Immortelle, Ylang Ylang to help you focus, inspire and motivate.