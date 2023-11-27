Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Christmas dinner can be one of the best meals of the year, however it can also be one of the most stressful meals to cook. The convenient cooking brand HelloFresh has come up with the perfect Christmas box with everything you need including a step-by-step guide for cooking the most delicious Christmas day dinner. The Traditional Christmas box feeds four people and includes Turkey with all the trimmings, a cheese board and dessert and it works out at just £31.62 per person.

What is HelloFresh and how does it work?

HelloFresh is a meal-kit provider based in Germany. The meals, which you choose weekly from a menu with many different options, are delivered straight to your door. The boxes include everything you need and how to cook each one. You can download the HelloFresh app and order straight from your phone, what could be simpler!

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What does the HelloFresh Christmas box include?

Review: HelloFresh has made cooking Christmas dinner easy

Christmas dinner - Turkey, vegetables (carrots, onion, parsnips, cabbage, sprouts and potatoes), pigs in blankets, stuffing balls, gravy and herbs for extra flavour.

Cheese Board - Crackers, chutney and four cheeses (Cheddar, Wensleydale & Cranberry, Fourme D’ambert and Camembert).

Millionaire's Cheesecake Christmas Puddings - All the ingredients to create this luxurious dessert (Biscuit crumb, cream cheese, crème fraiche, salted caramel and almonds)

Does HelloFresh have any alternatives to turkey?

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are three options to choose from: Turkey and sides from £16 per person, turkey, sides and cheese from £19.25 per person or Beef and sides from £16 per person. So if Turkey isn’t your thing then don’t worry because HelloFresh has got you covered, plus you can add a dessert too.

Review: HelloFresh has made cooking Christmas dinner easy (HelloFresh)

When are the HelloFresh Christmas boxes available to buy and what date will it arrive?

HelloFresh Christmas boxes are available to pre-order now up until December 14 and will be delivered on December 22. There is also the option to order for four, six, eight or 10 people.

Is it worth buying the HelloFresh Christmas Box?

I tried the HelloFresh Christmas box recently, this is what I honestly thought. I have tried HelloFresh meals before so I knew that it would literally have everything I needed to create a Christmas day meal. However, I was still blown away by this Christmas box. The size of the turkey alone was huge but along with everything else in the box, the cheese board and dessert, for just £31.62 per person, it felt like an absolute bargain.

I will admit I’m not the best cook but the step by step guide walked me through exactly what I needed to do from what I needed to start prepping the night before to exact times I should put things in the oven.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But how did it taste? Of course the proof really is in the tasting. The Turkey was moist, the vegetables were perfect and the dessert was deliciously indulgent. To finish it all off with the cheese and crackers I couldn’t have been happier. The only thing HelloFresh was missing from this box was someone to come and do the dishes after because after all that food I needed I lay down on the sofa!