The bumper Christmas issue will soon be in our hands!

If you're anything like me, one of the biggest treats of the festive period is the arrival of the Christmas Radio Times.

I can go the whole year not buying a single issue of the UK television and radio listings magazine, but as soon as that Christmas edition lands, it's mine.

The yearly tradition of rifling through the listings and circling all of the big films, planning the Christmas Day watching itinerary and finding out when all of the classic Christmas specials are getting their annual showing is one that still fills me with childhood glee.

It's not just a TV guide; it's a symbol of the Christmas season, packed with entertainment options that bring joy and festive spirit to households across the UK.

But just when is the bumper edition of the magazine released in 2023? Here is everything you need to know about it.

When is the Christmas Radio Times released?

The Christmas edition of the Radio Times is typically released in early December. It usually covers the festive period, listing all the TV shows, movies, and specials scheduled for broadcast during the Christmas holidays.

The exact release date can vary from year to year, but it's often available in the first or second week of December to coincide with the upcoming holiday programming.

In 2023, the magazine has confirmed that the Christmas issue will land on Tuesday 12 December. The listings inside the double issue will start on Saturday 23rd December and end on 5th January 2024.

How can I get a copy?

Once again this year, you have the option to receive the Christmas double issue at home, or you can send it as a gift to someone special. You'll only cover the price on the cover - no additional postage costs apply.