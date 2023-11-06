LadBaby, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Adele are among the early frontrunners with bookies for this year's Christmas Number One

LadBaby and Martin Lewis (Credit: PA)

LadBaby are being backed to claim a sixth consecutive Christmas Number One, according to the latest odds. The social media star's have been topping the festive chart since 2018 - starting with their cover of We Built This City. The parody tracks, which insert the words sausage roll into popular songs, raise money for charities such as The Trussell Trust.

MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis teamed up with LadBaby for the 2022 effort - Food Aid, a play of Band Aid's Do They Know It's Christmas - following Ed Sheeran and Elton John's lead from the year prior. The Christmas Number One for 2023 will not be announced until Friday, December 22, just day's before the big day.

LadBaby have not yet announced a Christmas song for 2023, but they are already the early favourites. The Official Charts also expect that Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You and Wham's Last Christmas could also be in the mix. But what do the bookies say? Here's the latest odds as of November 6, 2023:

Christmas Number One favourites

LadBaby are currently odds on to top the charts at Christmas this year. But other contenders include the likes of Ed Sheeran, Adele and Sam Ryder. Artists have yet to announce bids for the festive number one - and so the picture will become clearer in the coming weeks.

Christmas Number One latest betting odds

Despite it being more than a month before the Christmas Number One is set to be announced by BBC Radio 1 on Friday, December 22, the bookies have already issued odds. LadBaby is the runaway favourite to top the chart next month. But a few other big name artists are also among the odds lists as of Monday (November 6). The odds are likely to change over time as artists announce bids for Christmas Number One.

Sky Bet

The latest odds from Sky Bet's website as of Monday, November 6:

LadBaby - 1/1

Adele - 6/1

Ed Sheeran - 6/1

Sidemen - 6/1

Taylor Swift - 6/1

JVKE - 8/1

Slade - 8/1

The Beatles - 8/1

Lewis Capaldi - 10/1

Sam Ryder - 10/1

BettingOdds.com

BettingOdds.com have also issued an early set of odds for Christmas Number One. The latest odds as of Monday, November 6:

LadBaby - Evens

Ed Sheeran - 4/1

Sam Ryder - 5/1

JVKE - 5/1

Adele - 5/1

Taylor Swift - 7/1

Harry Styles - 15/2

Wham - 8/1

Lewis Capaldi - 9/1

Dua Lipa - 10/1

How many Christmas Number One's do LadBaby have?