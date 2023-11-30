Shane MacGowan, the legendary voice behind one of the biggest Christmas songs 'Fairytale of New York', has died at the age of 65

Shane MacGowan, who was best known as the vocals behind the huge Christmas hit 'Fairytale of New York', has died aged 65. (Credit: Getty Images)

The Pogues lead singer Shane MacGowan has died at the age of 65, his wife has confirmed.

The Irish singer-songwriter was known across the world for his music, specifically with the Celtic punk band. His vocals are forever immortalised in one of the biggest Christmas songs ever released in Fairytale of New York, a song he recorded with the late Kirsty McColl which still charts around the world during the festive period 36 years after its release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His health had been in decline in recent years, with the singer finding himself in hospital for an infection recently. MacGowan, who was born on Christmas Day in 1957, was discharged from St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin only one week ago.

In a statement, his wife Victoria Mary Clarke said: “I don’t know how to say this so I am just going to say it. Shane who will always be the light that I hold before me and the measure of my dreams and the love of my life and the most beautiful soul and beautiful angel and the sun and the moon and the start and end of everything that I hold dear has gone to be with Jesus and Mary and his beautiful mother Therese. I am blessed beyond words to have met him and to have loved him and to have been so endlessly and unconditionally loved by him and to have had so many years of life and love and joy and fun and laughter and so many adventures.

“There’s no way to describe the loss that I am feeling and the longing for just one more of his smiles that lit up my world. Thank you thank you thank you thank you for your presence in this world you made it so very bright and you gave so much joy to so many people with your heart and soul and your music.