Husband and wife duo Mark and Roxanne Hoyle teamed up with MoneySvaingExpert founder Martin Lewis to release a version of ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’ to raise money for The Trussell Trust

LadBaby have made chart history by securing their fifth Christmas Number One. The social media stars and husband and wife duo Mark and Roxanne Hoyle sit on top of the charts for Christmas with their version of ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’ with MoneySavingExpert founder Martin Lewis.

The historic feat has seen LadBaby overtake The Beatles for the most Christmas chart-toppers. The Beatles had previously held the record since the 1960s.

Advertisement

The top songs in the chart were made up of Christmas classics and new hits. The iconic Wham! hit last Christmas placed second, in front of YouTuber’s Sidemen offering ‘Christmas Drillings’, with Mariah Carey and Ed Sheeran & Elton John rounding out the top five.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift also has reason to celebrate, bagging herself the number one spot on the Christmas album chart. Her newest album ‘Midnights’ returned to the top of the chart after a battle with the King of Christmas, Sir Cliff Richard and his newest offering ‘Christmas with Cliff’.

What did LadBaby say about winning their fifth Christmas Number One?

Advertisement

Ladbaby have been a mainstay in the UK’s Christmas charts since they released their first charity single ‘We Built This City’ in 2018. They achieved their first number one with this single, following it up with number ones for ‘I Love Sausage Rolls’ in 2019, ‘Don’t Stop Me Eatin’’ in 2020, ‘Sausage Rolls for Everyone’ in 2021 and now ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’.

LadBaby and Martin Lewis have secured the 2022 Christmas Number One with their version of ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’. (Credit: PA)

Upon hearing the news that they had bagged their fifth number one after shifting more than 65,000 units, LadBaby said: “I can’t quite believe it. We’re number one. The charity has made it five years in a row. How have we done this again?

“We want to say thank you to everyone who has supported us for the last five years. A massive apology to The Beatles, and to all The Beatles’ fans… I’m sorry.

Advertisement

“The charity wins. The Trussell Trust gets Christmas number one again. Thank you to all the people who have downloaded, all the people who believed in us and brought a bit of Christmas magic. We love you all. Yes mate.”

Advertisement

Martin Talbot, chief executive of the Official Charts Company, said: “It only seems yesterday that LadBaby turned up with their first festive campaign four years ago, so it feels slightly surreal to be sending hearty congratulations on their fifth successive official Christmas number one. Securing one Christmas number one is a huge achievement in itself – to do it five times, in successive years, is unprecedented and frankly incredible.