Will LadBaby make it five in a row, or will Mr. Blobby provide the Christmas upset of a lifetime?

Clockwise from top left: Mr. Blobby, LadBaby and Martin Lewis, The Pogues, Lewis Capaldi, Baddiel & Skinners, and Mariah Carey

The Official Christmas Number 1 single, the most sought-after chart-topper of the year, has previously been attained by a variety of artists, including the Spice Girls, Shakin’ Stevens, The Beatles, Band Aid, Girls Aloud, and... Mr. Blobby.

With the support of Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John, LadBaby (aka YouTube star Mark Hoyle and his wife Roxanne) became the first artist in UK chart history to secure a fourth straight Christmas Number 1 in 2022 with their track ’Sausage Rolls For Everyone’.

But who’s in the running to take the top spot this year? Are LadBaby - having vowed that last year’s Christmas single would be their last - throwing their hat into the ring in the hopes of securing an unprecedented fifth consecutive Christmas Number 1? Here is everything you need to know.

Are LadBaby releasing another Christmas single?

LadBaby and Martin Lewis from MoneySavingExpert.com have collaborated to remake the Band Aid song ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas ?’ in an effort to secure their fifth straight Christmas Number 1.

Social media star Mark Hoyle and his wife Roxanne (LadBaby Mum) are the first act to be given permission by Bob Geldof, Midge Ure and the Band Aid Trust to rewrite the Band Aid song, the first version of which raised £8 million for famine relief in Ethiopia.

LadBaby and Lewis will release the track - titled ‘Food Aid’ - on 16 December, with half of the proceeds going to the Trussell Trust , a charity that supports food banks , and the other half going to the Band Aid Trust.

In a statement, LadBaby said: “We never intended to release a fifth Christmas single but as ambassadors of the Trussell Trust we were not prepared to sit back and do nothing in a year when people are struggling more than ever.

“So, a few months ago we approached Bob Geldof and Midge Ure and the Band Aid Trust to ask permission to rework the most iconic Christmas track of all time, ‘Do They Know it’s Christmas?’. And we were truly honoured when they said yes.”

Food Aid is available for pre-order now on the iTunes Store , Amazon Music , as well as via LadBaby’s official website . It is scheduled to release globally on 16 December.

Who’s in the running for Christmas Number 1 2022?

In terms of the other runners and riders, the members of YouTube group Sidemen - made up of KSI, Simon, Harry, Tobi, Ethan, Vik, and Josh - divided into two teams to compete for the Christmas Number 1 spot.

One team was granted a budget of £100,00 for their festive track ‘Christmas Drillings’ featuring JME whereas group two was only given £10 for ‘This or That’.

On 2 December, Lewis Capaldi made ‘Pointless’ available, the second single from his upcoming ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ album and an Ed Sheeran co-write that could well become the Christmas Number 1.

Stormzy is certain that ‘Firebabe’, from his ‘This Is What I Mean’ album, starring vocalist Debbie Ehirim, has what it takes to become a future holiday classic, but it’ll be up against Sam Smith’s new original holiday song, ‘Night Before Christmas’.

In terms of the more unlikely acts in the running to the top spot, some bookmakers have given boxer Tyson Fury chances of 10/1 to become the Christmas Number 1 in 2022 with ‘Sweet Caroline’, his version of Neil Diamond’s 1969 Top 10 hit.

Then there’s the chance that Mr. Blobby could scoop his second career Christmas Number 1 with ‘Boom! Boom! It’s Christmas Again’, on which he ‘collaborates’ with a number of iconic kids’ TV mascots like Basil Brush and Rainbow. Don’t knock it, this one’s for charity too, with funds raised going to the Save The Children charity and Shooting Star Chase Children’s Hospice.

Who are the odds on favourite to be Christmas Number 1?

According to bookmakers Paddy Power , LadBaby are the strong favourites to scoop this year’s Christmas number one, with odds of 1/7.

They’re likely to beat out efforts from Sidemen (9/2) and Jason Manford (8/1), as well as Baddiel & Skinner’s reworked version of ‘Three Lions’ (17/2).

When will the Christmas Number 1 be announced?