Shoppers can expect discounts on numerous products including TVs, perfume, dresses and more

The Boxing Day sales are some of the best, and many UK retailers use the discount period to draw people in for the last time of the year.

It’s a great time for shoppers too, as it enables them to continue their happy Christmas vives and get themselves great bargains on top products from well-known brands.

Whether you want a new outfit, the latest model TV or some furnishings to update your home, you’ll find it all at John Lewis - and if you shop in the Boxing Day sale you are sure to find new things to love at a discounted price.

So, just when does the John Lewis sale start, and what deals can you expect? Here’s everything you need to know.

John Lewis will be holding its annual Boxing Day sale in 2022.

When does the John Lewis sale start?

In 2022, Christmas Day and Boxing Day fall over the weekend and on a Bank Holiday, as 25 December is a Sunday while 26 December is a Monday. John Lewis is just one of 11 UK retailers and supermarkets who have decided to close their stores on Boxing Day in 2022 , however, to give their staff the chance to enjoy an extra day off over Christmas.

John Lewis is therefore launching its ‘Boxing Day sale’ a day later on Tuesday 27 December, with most shops opening doors from as early as 9am - but please check your local store . The same thing happened in 2021, when Boxing Day fell on a Sunday. Trading laws will only allow shops to open for up to six hours on a Sunday, giving limited time for browsing and transactions, so Next made the decision to close for an extra day then too.

Will the John Lewis sale 2022 be available online?

John Lewis is expected to make its annual Boxing Day sale available through its website from Christmas Eve 2022, Saturday 24 December. This means that for those who prefer to shop from the comfort of their sofa, they can do so early.

For those who can’t wait for the launch of the official John Lewis boxing day sale, the retailer has launched some pre-Christmas sales and offers which you can take advantage of on the John Lewis website right now. There are deals on womenswear, menswear, baby and child and homeware.

What is the John Lewis sale 2022?

John Lewis stock a range of goods from womenswear, menswear, children’s clothes, baby, toddler, home and furniture items, electricals and beauty and, as always, deals are expected in all of the retailer’s categories.

Are other retailers going to be open on Boxing Day 2022?

Many retailers will keep with tradition and open their doors on Boxing Day, but there are some that will stay closed an extra day .