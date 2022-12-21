For the curious.
Boxing Day 2022 shopping: 11 major retail chains and supermarkets that will be closed on 26 December

To give their staff time to enjoy the festive season, some shops won’t be opening on 26 December 2022

By Rochelle Barrand
57 minutes ago

For many, the most important thing about Christmas is spending time with their loved ones and, to enable people to spend as much time together as possible, some retail chains and supermarkets have decided to keep the doors to their stores closed on Boxing Day.

Most retailers won’t open any shops at all, but some may open a limited number of them. This means that if you want to bag yourself a good deal in the Boxing Day sales, you may need to start your bargain hunting online. Check of the photo gallery below for more details of which shops are going to be closed on 26 December.

1. Next

Next will close all of its stores on Boxing Day, which will mean that its annual Boxing Day sale will start a day later, on Tuesday 27 December.

2. Marks and Spencer

Marks and Spencer will close its stores for the third year running on December 26 this year.

3. Aldi

Aldi has closed its doors on Boxing Day since the supermarket brand arrived in the UK over 30 years ago.

4. Lidl

Lidl is another supermarket which will shut its shops on Boxing Day in 2022.

