For many, the most important thing about Christmas is spending time with their loved ones and, to enable people to spend as much time together as possible, some retail chains and supermarkets have decided to keep the doors to their stores closed on Boxing Day.

Most retailers won’t open any shops at all, but some may open a limited number of them. This means that if you want to bag yourself a good deal in the Boxing Day sales, you may need to start your bargain hunting online. Check of the photo gallery below for more details of which shops are going to be closed on 26 December.