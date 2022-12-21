Boxing Day 2022 shopping: 11 major retail chains and supermarkets that will be closed on 26 December
To give their staff time to enjoy the festive season, some shops won’t be opening on 26 December 2022
For many, the most important thing about Christmas is spending time with their loved ones and, to enable people to spend as much time together as possible, some retail chains and supermarkets have decided to keep the doors to their stores closed on Boxing Day.
Most retailers won’t open any shops at all, but some may open a limited number of them. This means that if you want to bag yourself a good deal in the Boxing Day sales, you may need to start your bargain hunting online. Check of the photo gallery below for more details of which shops are going to be closed on 26 December.
Read more:
Supermarket Christmas opening times UK 2022: Aldi, Sainsbury’s, Lidl, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons and Waitrose
Christmas 2022 benefit payment dates: when December’s Universal Credit and Child Benefit benefits will be paid
Why is Boxing Day called Boxing Day? Where does the day after Christmas get its name, UK traditions and events