While the Boxing Day sales used to be a time to head out to your local high street, people are now more likely to shop for post-Christmas bargains online

Christmas is the biggest shopping season of the calendar year. While the run up to the festive period is a time for buying gifts, the sales from Boxing Day onwards are traditionally a chance to treat ourselves in the sales.

But, with a major cost of living crisis still affecting the UK, shops are already reporting that consumer footfall is down. According to trade body the British Retail Consortium (BRC), the number of high street visits fell 13.6% in the four weeks to 26 November 2022 compared to the same period before the Covid pandemic in 2019 - the last year of comparable data.

But some opening hours are already set to be restricted. This is especially true for the hospitality industry, with the organisation representing the UK’s pubs, bars, hotels and restaurants - UKHospitality - saying 32% of its members would be reducing their hours over the festive period.

So, when will high street stores be open on Boxing Day 2022? Here’s everything you need to know about retail opening hours over the coming week.

Not all shops will be open on Boxing Day 2022 (image: Adobe)

When is Boxing Day 2022?

Boxing Day always falls the day after Christmas Day on 26 December. With Christmas falling on a Sunday this year, it means Boxing Day will be a bank holiday Monday.

With the UK always getting two bank holidays over Christmas, there will also be a bank holiday on 27 December. This is because Christmas is taking place on a weekend day.

What are Boxing Day opening hours?

As with any bank holiday, you should expect Boxing Day opening hours to be different to those you would get on a typical working day. They will be more likely to resemble Sunday hours - although some businesses may also keep their doors open for longer.

For example, Asda will be open between 10am and 4pm on 26 December, while Morrisons is set to have its doors open to shoppers between 9am and 6pm. So, the best thing to do in advance is to check with your local stores to see what’s going to be open and when before heading out.

Which shops will be open on Boxing Day?

Rather than what shops will be open, the story of Christmas 2022 has been what businesses will be closed on Boxing Day. NationalWorld has produced a list of which major chains will be keeping their doors closed for what is typically the start of the post-Christmas sales period.

The traditional TV news shots of people queuing outside retailers and then scrambling inside to find the best deals before anyone else appear to have been confined to history - largely as a result of the move to online shopping and the pandemic.

High street footfall was well below pre-pandemic levels in the run up to Christmas 2022 (image: Getty Images)

But many shops will still be opening their doors, with convenience stores in particular likely to be accepting business. Here is a list of chains that have indicated they will be open on Boxing Day, and how to find out the opening hours of your closest store.

Asda

The major retailer will be the UK’s biggest supermarket chain to open its doors on Boxing Day, as both Tesco and Sainsbury’s will remain closed until 27 December.

While most stores will open between 10am and 4pm on Boxing Day, there may be some local variations. To find out exactly when your nearest store will open and close, you should visit the store locator tool on its website.

Morrisons

As mentioned above, the retailer will generally be open for business between 9am and 6pm on 26 December. Its store locator tool will tell you exactly when your local Morrisons will be open.

Most people are expected to look for bargains online this year (image: Getty Images)

Co-op

Co-op stores will be open on Boxing Day between 8am and 8pm, meaning it could prove to be handy if you’re missing a vital food or drink item on the 26th.

Here is a link to its store locator, which will tell you exactly when your closest store will be open from and until.

Ikea

For those seeking the ultimate retail distraction this Christmas, Ikea could well be the store for you. The Swedish home and furniture store will be welcoming customers between 10am and 6pm on Boxing Day.

However, as with the other stores, it’s best to check local opening hours on Ikea’s website before heading out.

The Range

While Iceland will be closed on Boxing Day, The Range will be open. The retailer, which stocks Iceland’s food offering through a strategic partnership the two businesses launched in 2018, is expected to be open between 11am and 4pm on 26 December.

But be sure to check your nearest outlet’s opening times before heading out to avoid disappointment.

B&M Bargains

If you need to head out to B&M Bargains, you should be able to do so between 8am and 6pm on Monday (26 December).

But, you guessed it, it’s probably a good idea to check your local store’s opening hours before getting your hopes up. Here is a link to its store locator.

Dunelm

The homeware and furniture store is set to open its doors to those seeking a bargain on Boxing Day.

You should be able to get in between 9am and 6pm on the day, but be sure to double-check your local outlet’s website before heading out.