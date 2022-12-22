Shoppers can get themselves up to 50% off selected products from the popular health and beauty retailer

Boots have already launched some festive offers ahead of their annual Boxing Day sale.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Boxing Day and discounts go hand and hand, and one of the most popular seasonal sales comes from health and beauty retailer Boots.

The good news for shoppers is that Boots has historically chosen to launch it’s Boxing Day sale ahead of the actual day on 26 December, so everyone can take advantage of both pre and post Christmas deals. While the 2022 sale hasn’t officially launched yet, the 2021 sale began on 23 December, so we can expect this year’s offers to go live any time now.

One thing we can be sure of is that when the sale does launch, you will be able to get discounts across a range of departments. There will be multiple offers available on the Boots website and in stores across the country, but until the official sale launches bargain hunters can grab themselves multiple deals which are already available - including up to 50% off selected products.

This could be the perfect chance to get a last minute deal in time for yourself or a loved one to enjoy this Christmas, or even get ahead for Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day or a spring birthday.

What are the best deals available in the Boots Boxing Day sale?

As the Boots Boxing Day sale hasn’t officially launched yet, we don’t know what the best deals will be, but we have rounded up some of the best offers you can get right now. You can see these below, and they include premium beauty gadgets, skincare, fragrances and FitBit smartwatches.

How soon will my Boots order be delivered?

Shoppers have several delivery options, and there’s still time to get your order in time for Christmas if you select next day delivery at the checkout, which costs £4.95. If you don’t need your products in time for 25 December, you can select the standard delivery option, which takes five days and costs £3.50 or is free on orders over £25. Alternatively, it costs £1.50 to pick up your order in your local Boots store, or pick up for free if you spend £15 or more.

When will Boots stores be open over Christmas?

Many Boots stores up and down the country are open as usual on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day and will then reopen their doors on Boxing Day. Stores may, however, be operating with reduced opening times over the festive period. Please check with your local store for its specific opening times.

What else can I buy?

It’s not too late to still get some brilliant presents in time for Christmas. We’ve found eight of the best gifts that you can buy last minute as well as 20 top stocking fillers for £20 or under which will also arrive before the big day.

Oral-B Pro 3 - 3900 - Black & Pink Electric Toothbrush Duo Pack Designed By Braun - was £140, now £60 Best For Essential health gadget £60.00 Buy now Buy now An electric toothbrush is a great health and gadget present all in one, it’s also an ideal gift for a couple, or friends, who live together. The toothbrush helps you brush for two minutes with a professional timer which notifies you every 30 seconds to change the area you are brushing. There’s also a smart pressure sensor so you can tell if you are brushing too hard, keeping your teeth clean and healthy.

Braun IPL Silk·expert Pro 5, Visible Permanent Hair Removal, PL5347, White/Gold - was £759.99, now £379.99 Best For Premium gadget £379.99 Buy now Buy now Get salon worthy results with your hair removal routine at home using this IPL machine. Once you start using this gadget, you’ll get visible hair reduction in just four weeks, and then up to six months of smooth skin after a full usage program has been completed. It’s suitable for all areas of the body and also all skin tones and hair colours, although effectiveness may vary.

Ted Baker Bath and Body 7-Piece Collection - was £52, now £25.50 Best For Beauty indulgence £25.50 Buy now Buy now Indulge yourself in a self-care pamper session this Christmas with a collection of Ted Baker’s bath time favourites. The gift set contains: Violet & Bergamot Body Wash 300ml

Raspberry & Orange Blossom Hand Cream 100ml

Raspberry & Orange Blossom Body Spray 150ml

Raspberry & Orange Blossom Body Wash 300ml

Rose & Cassis Body Soufflé 50ml

Violet & Bergamot Bubble Bath 100ml

Rose & Cassis Hand Wash 200ml

Emporio Armani Because It's You Eau de Parfum 50ml Best For Women’s fragrance £72.50 Buy now Buy now This perfume by Emporio Armani is a wonderful perfume for women. It is feminine, full, instinctive and passionate. It features rose absolute and raspberry, which combines the notes of vanilla and musk, to result in a warm fruity and floral fragrance. You can save £20 when you buy two selected fragrances, including the men’s version of this which you can see below.

Emporio Armani Stronger With You Mens Eau de Toilette 50ml Best For Men’s fragrance £55.00 Buy now Buy now The aftershave by Emporio Armani is a warm eau de toilette for men, featuring a spicy mix of cardamom, pink peppercorn, and violet leaves. These notes combine with the smoky vanilla jungle essence and the sugar coated chestnut accord, all producing an irresistible men’s fragrance. You can save £20 when you buy two selected fragrances, including the women’s version of this which you can see above.

Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled Infinite Eau de Parfum 100ml - was £80, now £50 Best For Classic men’s fragrance £50.00 Buy now Buy now An energizing aftershave for men that combines the freshness of citrus notes and the intensity of aromatic, woody notes, Boss Bottled is a classic men’s fragrance which is sure to be loved by any man in your life for years to come.

DKNY Be Delicious Fresh Blossom Eau de Parfum 50ml - now £58, now £36.50 Best For Women’s Fragrance £36.50 Buy now Buy now This woman’s fragrance would make a lovely present for any lady. Inspired by apple blossom, it has a delicate, feminine, floral fragrance. Sparkling grapefruit, rose and blonde woods embody the top, heart and base notes of the scent which will last all day long.

Calvin Klein CK One Unisex Eau de Toilette 100ml - was £48, now £32 Best For Unisex fragrance £32.00 Buy now Buy now This is a great fresh, every day scent for both men and women. As a unisex scent it strikes the perfect balance between masculine muskiness and feminine florals, making it the ideal gift for all, no matter what their taste.

Fitbit Versa 3 Black - was £169.99, now £129.99 Best For Fitness tracking £129.99 Buy now Buy now This Versa smartwatch has a beautiful display, built in GPS, heart rate tracking, an active minute monitor, female health tracking and sleep tracking - among other fantastic features. On top of that, use your voice with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa Built-in to check the weather, set reminders, control smart home appliances and more - all using the device on your wrist. The battery life can last for many days, depending on use, but the charge time is just a few minutes.

Fitbit Sense 2 Lunar White - was £269.99, now £179.99 Best For Wellbeing aid £179.99 Buy now Buy now The Sense smartwatch has as much emphasis on mental wellbeing as tracking physical workouts. This could be the perfect tool if you are looking to lead an all-round healthier lifestyle as well as a more active one. It’s designed to help you stress less and sleep better. It features stress management tools, all day body response tools and heart health rate notifications - as well as all those fans have come to expect from Fitbit such as heart rate tracking, an active minute monitor, female health tracking and sleep tracking.