LadBaby have confirmed that they will not be releasing a Christmas song this year. It means that the social media star's streak of five consecutive festive number ones will come to an end.

The Pogues have become the bookies favourites to top the charts pre-Christmas this year after a health update was issued by Shane MacGown's wife. LadBaby had been expected to enter the race once again, but have surprised fans by announcing they will not be releasing a track in 2023.

The social media stars had scored the Christmas Number One each year between 2018 and 2022. The duo - Mark and Roxanne Hoyle - had raised money for charities including the Trussell Trust with their parody songs and even teamed up with MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis last year.

LadBaby broke The Beatles record of four consecutive festive chart toppers after hitting number one for a fifth time in a row on December 23 last year. But a different act will claim the coverted Christmas Number One in 2023.

Here's all you need to know:

Is LadBaby releasing a Christmas song this year?

Mark and Roxanne Hoyle - LadBaby - will not be going for Christmas No. 1. Picture: Getty Images

The social media stars have dropped a festive parody track every year since 2018's We Built This City. But LadBaby will be taking a break in 2023 and will not release a Christmas song.

Why are LadBaby not going for Christmas Number One?

In a near 5-minute video on Facebook, LadBaby announced that after an "amazing five year run" they will not be going for number one this Christmas. The duo said: "Thank you for helping us put The Trussell Trust on the map and at the forefront of everyone's mind at Christmas a time which is about giving.

"We never expected one... let alone five Christmas Number Ones. We started on this journey to make a song about sausage rolls that made people laugh but also did it for a good cause. We built this city on sausage rolls.

"Over that journey, we've seen how important a charity song can be.... the impact on charity is incredible. We want to pass the batton over and say 'if there is anyone who is backing a charity this Christmas with a song, go for it'.

"We want the whole charts this Christmas to be charity songs. That is what Christmas is about, raising money for something you care about and helping people in need."