Mariah Carey will bring Christmas cheer to arenas in the United States and Canada

Mariah Carey has announced a huge Christmas tour for the festive season.

The pop icon will be bringing Yuletide cheer to arenas across North America in November and December. It follows on from her mini-concert tour at the end of 2023.

Following the announced, Mariah fans were left singing All I Want for Christmas Is You and will be hoping Santa comes early to deliver tickets into their Ticketmaster basket. The festive magic will be sprinkled at arenas in major cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Chicago and more.

It is an expansion of her 2023 festive tour, which saw the superstar play just four shows at Madison Square Garden in NYC and Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The tour will be spread across two months.

Announcing the Merry Christmas One and All tour, Mariah wrote on Instagram: "Yes, the actual defrosting has begun! 🧊 Announcing the MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL Tour!🎄❤️ On sale 10/6."

Here's all you need to know:

When do tickets for Mariah Carey's Christmas tour go on sale?

The tickets for the Merry Christmas One and All tour will go on sale on Friday, 6 October, it has been announced. Fans will be able to purchase the general sale tickets from sites such as Ticketmaster in the U.S and Canada.

But first there will be a pre-sale, which will gives fans a chance to get their hands on tickets early.

When is the pre-sale and how to access?

A pre-sale will take place for Mariah Carey's 2023 Christmas tour, it has been confirmed. For the majority of shows in the United States the pre-sale will start at 10am local time on Thursday, 5 October.

However the pre-sale will start at 10am on Wednesday, 4 October for the show at Hollywood Bowl on Friday, 17 November and the concert at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto on Monday, 27 November.

But for those fans who want to see Mariah Carey at Centre Bell in Montreal, Quebec, on 29 November, the pre-sale will begin at 10am on Tuesday, 3 October.

Consequence of Sounds reports that fans need to use the code VOCALS to access the pre-sale.

Mariah Carey performs a Christmas concert in New York. Picture: Brad Barket/Getty Images

What are Mariah Carey's Christmas tour dates?

The Merry Christmas One and All tour dates are as follows:

15 November - Yaamava Casino, Highland, CA

17 November - Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

21 November - Ball Arena, Denver, CO

24 November - T-Mobile Center, St Louis, MS

27 November - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

29 November - Centre Bell, Montreal, QC

3 December - United Center, Chicago, IL

5 December - PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

11 December - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

15 December - CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD

17 December - Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY

What could the setlist be?

Mariah Carey has released two Christmas albums during her long and illustrious career. Her first seasonal release - Merry Christmas - dropped in October 1994 and it included the classic track All I Want For Christmas Is You.

The song has gone one to become one of the best selling singles of all time and is an eternal classic each and every Yuletide. The album also included covers of seasonal favourites like Silent Night, Santa Clause is Coming to Town and more.

Merry Christmas has been re-released a number of times including in 2005 and 2019 with extra tracks. But in 2010, Mariah Carey released her second festive album Merry Christmas II You.

The highly anticipated release included new tracks like Oh Santa!, Christmas Time Is in the Air Again, When Christmas Comes, One Child and a remix of All I Want For Christmas Is You. It also included traditional songs like The First Noel and more.

The setlist for the Merry Christmas One and All Tour will not be confimed until the tour starts in November 2023. However, for reference, Mariah Carey performed the following tracks for her mini-concert series in December 2022:

Sugar Plum Fairy (Introduction)

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing / Gloria in excelsis Deo

Christmas Time Is Here

Joy to the World

Sleigh Ride

Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)

Silent Night

Away in a Manger (with Monroe Scott Cannon)

Jesus Oh What a Wonderful Child (Interlude)

Christmas Time Is in the Air Again

Miss You Most (At Christmas Time)

When Christmas Comes

O Holy Night

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen / Carol of the Bells (Interlude)

Here Comes Santa Claus

Fantasy

Big Energy Remix

Heartbreaker

Honey

My All

It's Like That

Emotions

Make It Happen

Fly Like a Bird

We Belong Together

Hero

Encore

All I Want for Christmas Is You

The setlist drew from Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas II You and the rest of Mariah's back catalogue for the four shows in 2022.

Will there be a support act?

Mariah Carey had an opener for the four Christmas arena tour shows in December 2022. DJ Suss One performed before the pop icon took to the stage in Toronto and New York City.