The spectacular show continues to wow fans at the ABBA Arena

ABBA Voyage has proved to be a huge hit with fans.

You will leave feeling like a Dancing Queen (or king) after experiencing this marvel of modern technology and wizardry.

The show sees digital versions of Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid take to the stage to give the best ABBA performance “the world has never seen. Until now”.

ABBA Voyage is scheduled to run through to 2023 currently.

If you are going to the ABBA Arena here is all you need to know:

What is ABBA Voyage and what can you expect?

ABBA Voyage is described as a “virtual concert”.

It features virtual avatars (or ABBAtars if you will) of the band, who perform all of their biggest hits.

The digital versions of ABBA have been created with the latest in motion capture by the visual effects company Industrial Light & Magic.

ABBA Voyage’s website explains: “Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid have created the kind of concert they always wanted, performing for their fans at their very best: as digital versions of themselves backed by today’s finest musicians.

“Blurring the lines between the physical and digital, see the magic of ABBA brought to life using the latest in motion capture technology.

“It’s the greatest ABBA performance the world has never seen. Until now.”

Abba Voyage at the Abba Arena near the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London. Picture: Johan Persson/Abba Voyage/PA Wire

What are the dates of ABBA Voyage?

The concerts are scheduled through to 28 May 2023, it has been extended from the original end date of 2 October 2022.

ABBA Voyage performances will take place on five days throughout the week.

There will be one performance a day on Monday, Thursday and Friday.

However there is a matinee and evening performance of ABBA Voyage on Saturday and Sunday.

ABBA Voyage’s website also advises that there will be extra performances at certain points of the year.

What time does the show start?

ABBA Voyage is performed throughout the week.

The start times are as follows and the shows will begin promptly at the listed times:

Monday - 7.45pm

Thursday - 7.45pm

Friday - 7.45pm

Saturday - 3pm and 7.45pm

Sunday - 3pm and 7.45pm

However from 3 October the times for the Sunday performances will change to 1pm and 5pm.

Doors open 1 hour 45 minutes before the start of the concert.

How long is ABBA Voyage and when does it end?

The show will last for approximately 90 minutes, with no internals.

If you are attending the evening performance of ABBA Voyage it will end around 9.15pm.

What is the setlist and what songs will be performed?

The setlist for ABBA Voyage is as follows - skip to the next section if you want to avoid spoilers.

Act I

Skallgång (introduction)

The Visitors

Hole in Your Soul

SOS (with EastEnders theme tune piano introduction)

Knowing Me, Knowing You (video interlude)

Act II

Chiquitita

Fernando

Mamma Mia

Does Your Mother Know

Eagle (Rora video interlude)

Act III

Lay All Your Love on Me (video interlude)

Summer Night City

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)

Voulez-Vous (Rora video interlude)

Act IV

When All Is Said and Done

Don’t Shut Me Down

I Still Have Faith in You

Waterloo (video interlude)

Act V

Thank You for the Music

Dancing Queen

Encore

The Winner Takes It All

I Wonder (Departure) (instrumental outro)

How can you get tickets for ABBA Voyage?

Tickets are available for all concerts through to 28 May 2023.

To purchase tickets for ABBA Voyage you need to go through Ticketmaster.

The company’s website advises there is “limited availability” across most performances in September and October.

There is “good availability” for Sunday performances in November and great seats and dance floor tickets available in December.

Ticketmaster’s website says “new dates added” for January, February, March, April and May in 2023.

Where is ABBA Voyage?

ABBA Voyage takes place in a purpose-built venue in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.

The ABBA Arena’s full address is: 1 Pudding Mill Lane, London E15 2RU.

It has easy transport links to the rest of London, local regions and Europe.

How to get to the ABBA Arena?

The nearest public transport stations to the venue are Pudding Mill Lane and Stratford.

The closest station to the venue is Pudding Mill Lane, which is on the DLR (Docklands Light Railway), and the ABBA Arena is immediately opposite the station.

If you are travelling by London Underground, the nearest station is Stratford, located on the Central and Jubilee lines.

Stratford International is the nearest National Rail station.

The walk from Stratford to the venue is described as being around 25 minutes.

The only parking available at the ABBA Arena is for blue badge holders, and these spaces must be booked in advance.

It is advised that “the easiest way to get to the ABBA Arena is by rail on public transport”.

Can you get food at ABBA Arena?

Doors at the ABBA Arena will open 1 hour 45 minutes before the performance begins.

The venue has bars and food outlets, if you need food and drink while attending ABBA Voyage.